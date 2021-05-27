[WATCH] Kathleen Turner on her career and the ‘Kominsky Method’ – From the actor’s side – Deadline





Deadline

The Kominsky method begins airing its third and final season – six new episodes – Friday. If there’s ever been a reason to hook up and gorge on it all, it’s the presence of none other than Kathleen Turner, once again working opposite Michael Douglas. With Alan Arkin leaving after Season 2 (and the subject of the funeral that kicks off the new season), it seemed only natural that Turner, playing Douglas’ character’s ex-wife Roz, would reappear in his life after an appearance. memorable in the season. 2. Let the fireworks begin. As she tells me in this week’s edition of my Deadline The Actor’s Side video series, the chemistry between the two stars is just something you can’t define, and, of course, made some big hits in the films, with Romancing The Stone, Jewel of the Nile and The war of the roses. Turner says she was really impressed with creator Chuck Lorre, who wrote all the episodes and comes up with such juicy characters to play; she did some episodes of her series Mom, as well as. In fact, as she tells me, it was on a very different TV series, a soap opera The doctors, that she learned so much on camera, as it was her first time to appear in front of one of them professionally. She is a creature of the theater and still is, as she also describes it. Especially while working with Edward Albee, who wrote him a note on the closing night of the rebirth of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? who simply said, “You are the reason I became a playwright.” She has this note in a safe. Turner also talks about other iconic roles in the movies, including his very first, Body heat, in which she says they knew they could have been a game-changer, certainly something that hasn’t seen in the movies until then. After that, she was offered many femme fatale roles, but opted for comedy instead in order to work with Carl Reiner (“a true master”) and Steve Martin. She explains why Jessica Rabbit (she’s the unforgettable voice) is a fan favorite, her encounters with Lauren Bacall (who greeted her with the line, “I hear you’re the new one.” me”) and why Albee hated the movie version of Virginia Woolf. And there’s so much more to this star, who feels like she’s just getting started. We start off by talking about what John Huston told him while they were shooting his classic movie, Honor of Prizzi. To watch our conversation and get the actor’s side of Kathleen Turner, check out the video above. Discover a new episode of The actor’s side every Wednesday this Emmy season.







