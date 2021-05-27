Hoyer shares how Great River Entertainment coped with the pandemic | Everyday Democrat

Connect with us

The pandemic has put an end to business as we know it. It has closed restaurants, water parks and casinos, drastically curtailed hotel and food service activities, and canceled concerts and most forms of entertainment.

Now imagine that your business involves each of these businesses. This is what Great River Entertainment, better known in these areas as Catfish Bend Casinos, came across.

We had just about anything you could imagine that was hit by COVID, company president and CEO Gary Hoyer told Rotarians on Tuesday.

Hoyer said that, ironically, in 2017 he was with friends including a microbiologist who travels the world to trade deals between counties and entities in preparation for a pandemic.

She said it was going to happen and was not at all prepared. Hoyer said.

Early on, as COVID-19 numbers appeared to increase almost daily in March 2020, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered the shutdown of non-essential businesses, including Great River Entertainment, its restaurants, its water park. , its concert stage, casino, dining events and more.

Hoyer said he had to lay off 460 employees out of a workforce of just over 500.

We thought it would take a few weeks. We just announced that we will pay you next month, but don’t come to work.

He said they had to re-evaluate everything going on restaurants, shutting down casinos, canceling banquets and birthdays.

Four of our six hotels are franchisees. We found that we lost less by staying open for the few rooms we might have that we would have been closed.

He said closing the casino involved more than just turning off the lights and locking the doors. He said all cash at the scene was to be counted and transported by Brink trucks to the depots.

It was just as interesting to get that money back when we were able to reopen in June. The governor is not known to have given much advice. I think she said on a Thursday that we could reopen this Saturday.

He said they also found that they must continue to leave at least part of their surveillance team at work to ensure that no one has been able to access and operate the slots and other devices.

Or, we should get them all recertified and that’s a lot of money and a lot of mess.

But restaurants, hotels and the casino reopened on June 1, 2020 as part of the Compnays Protect Each Other program which involved checking the temperatures of those entering properties (each time, even if they were only exiting during one minute), wearing masks, putting on plexiglass. separators and smoking ban in the most populated areas.

Then the governor would issue a proclamation and you weren’t really sure what it was saying, so you had to seek advice.

But as they say, it was then, it is now.

Expansion and improvement

But were back. I was making money and doing well.

More than that, Great River Entertainment is growing and reshaping.

Remodeled the center of the Pzazz family. New drywall, floors, light fixtures. There is nothing left except the crampons, and some of them had to be removed.

The Pzazz Family Entertainment Center offers activities such as LazerTown laser tag, 24 lane bowling at KingPins, TRAX party room, video arcade, Sky Trail climbing adventure and many more features.

Hoyer said his company was continuing to work on adding a sports facility to bring more teams and tournaments to the area, and that it would remodel part of the water park.

And live entertainment is also back. Country singer, comedian and actor Rodney Carrington is scheduled to take the stage in June.

It sold out in 5 days so we called him up and he said right, let’s do a second show. I think there are few (tickets) left for that one.

Labor shortage

The workforce at those hotels, water park, family entertainment center, banquet halls, restaurants and casino now stands at around 450 employees working modified hours, but as of Tuesday there were still 48 vacancies.

In the coming months, Hoyer expects 80 more workers will be needed.

The labor shortage is real. We even started to give a big pay rise.

He said one of his superiors had scheduled 12 interviews, only for two of the candidates to show up.

When asked for his opinion on why his company, and so many others, were struggling to find workers, Hoyer said unemployment stimulus benefits may have lasted too long.

On entry-level jobs and low-wage jobs, it’s hard to compete with the government on unemployment because they can do the same or more not work.

That’s not to say that Hoyer was opposed to the extra pay added to the usual unemployment benefits, at least at the start of the pandemic.

He had his place, a time when he was desperately needed, but as quickly as they opened up, those things had to change.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

