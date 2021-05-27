Mark Wahlberg surprises Florida gym members at Jupiter

Mark Wahlberg is an investor with F45, a 45 minute interval training course

Wahlberg gained over 20 pounds for a new role in a movie

In the new movie “Father Stu”, Mark Wahlberg plays a boxer turned priest

JUPITER Not many things can make your heart beat like a movie star walking into your exercise class, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday afternoon when Mark Wahlberg showed up to F45 formation in Jupiter.

Walberg, who is an investor and brand ambassador with F45, joined 17 other members for a 45-minute interval training course that saw him stretch, dive, crunch and work his way through a set of kettlebells, sandbags, resistance bands and other training equipment.

Regardless of your fitness level you can be a world class athlete or someone who has never been to the gym before not getting injured and you have such great energy here he explained why he love routine.

Wahlberg, alongside his fellow Bostonian and actor Anthony Ace Thomas, shot through nine training stations, sweating to songs like Queens We Will Rock You and My Humps by the Black-Eyed Peas.

Perhaps most surprising for those who saw Wahlberg in person was that he looked nothing like the chubby photos circulating the internet, some from as of Monday on the set of his next film, Father Stu.

The 30 books he packed for the role of Reverend Stuart Long, a boxer turned priest after a near-fatal motorcycle crash, are all but gone.

Despite the selfies Wahlberg posted on the belly, he said he was eating 7,000 calories a day to grow, the Wahlberg who showed up to Jupiter just days after filming ended on Friday looked tight and lean or at least , tighter and leaner.

Maybe not yet ready for another Calvin Klein commercial, but definitely on the way.

Gym owner didn’t know Mark Wahlberg was coming until the night before

Jon Popiel, who owns the F45 franchise in Jupiter and is in the process of opening a location on PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens and another in central Miami, said he didn’t know Wahlberg would come up to the previous night.

I don’t show it, but I’m also excited, he said just before Wahlberg arrived. But my staff are nervous as well, really nervous.

In a city frequented by celebrities and in a place that people like Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, Celine Dion, Burt Reynolds and Kid Rock have all called home, Wahlberg always stands out.

Surprised passers-by seemed to find it hard to believe their eyes as they peered through the windows to watch and take pictures. Class members stole sideways glances and watched Wahlberg on the mirrored wall without missing a beat from their own workouts.

But Wahlberg looked bewildered, punching as hard as the rest of the class, and the hundreds of F45 members across the country were working with him practically through a wall of hanging video screens.

The pre-recorded videos are playing simultaneously to hundreds of club locations, Popiel explained, meaning everyone is doing the same workout at the same time. This is the heart of the program, which relies on community support, he said.

In Jupiter, two floor coaches guided and motivated the class through a series of quick strength and cardio movements that Wahlberg said can be customized to suit any individual’s desires or limitations.

Fitness doesn’t matter, he says. You are doing safe and protected things and far surpassing any goals you have very quickly. The sky is at the limit of what you want to achieve with your fitness.

Wahlberg said he has to stay in shape to work out, which sometimes means hitting the gym in the middle of the night. But the average person doesn’t want to do that, he said, which makes the F45 concept of nationwide group classes so appealing, especially after COVID isolation.

People want to go out, they want to go to the movies together, they want to go to restaurants together, to go to concerts, and it’s hard to get motivated to train alone, he said. But getting into an environment like this, where there’s so much great energy, is just a game-changer. “

Yes it does. Especially if you are lucky enough to find Mark Wahlberg working next to you.

After class, Wahlberg pumped up the other members and stayed to take photos with each person before hopping into the back of a black SUV and taking off.

Rumor has it that he will return.

