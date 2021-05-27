‘Friends’ director Ben Winston shares his work diary – The Hollywood Reporter

In early March, Ben Winston was juggling not only his daytime job as CBS ‘executive producer’ Late Late Show with James Corden, but also work in two major side jobs: producing the Grammy Awards (airing March 14) and directing the Friends: Reunion special, airing May 27 on HBO Max. “It’s a lot of juggling,” says the British producer, who spoke with THR May 20 – the morning after the lockdown of the Friends special at 2:30 a.m. the night before – about one of his last busiest days.

MY DAY: MARCH 2, 2021

5 a.m. To wake up. I had a lot of things on my mind.

6:30 AM Conveyor belt. I have one of those Fit treadmills where you run [virtually] around Zermatt, Switzerland, or on the beach in French Polynesia. I hate to train. I’ve always hated working out. The reason I started doing this Fit thing is that you can get 20 minute sessions only. It’s literally 20 minutes.

7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Spend time with the kids. I do an hour with my 1 year old and 4 year old children, cooking them breakfast and dressing them.

8:15 a.m. Drive to work and call mom in London. I call him most of the time on my way from Brentwood to Television City.

8:30 Friends Set design meeting with production designer John Shaffner and set designer Greg Grande to determine how to recreate the sets. They’re the ones who designed and directed the whole show from the start, since 1994. One of the things we wanted was that when the cast came back, everything was the same the day they left. Every cup, every light bulb, every DVD, they literally put it in the archives. But for some reason we couldn’t find the carpet in the girls’ apartment. We had it redone from photographs.

9:30 AM Production meeting for Late show. Executive producer Rob Crabbe leads the reunion – a Zoom with 100 people – and we go over who’s on the show. That day was Tom Brady, in his first post-Super Bowl TV interview. Everyone from the lighting manager to segment producers to editors is on the call. Sometimes these meetings last six minutes, sometimes 36 minutes.

10:00 a.m. Creative meeting with James Corden. We’re talking about a song we want to do to get out of quarantine with Ariana Grande.

10:30 a.m. Change session to Friends. We have videos posted by people all over the world explaining what the show meant to them. Guy Harding, my editor, edited them so that we could do a three to four minute package on the show that shows the program’s reach around the world. I love being in a montage. This is where I feel most creative. This is where I am most calm sometimes.

***

11:30 AM Talk about the Grammys “In Memoriam” with Hamish Hamilton, director and producers Jesse Collins and Fatima Robinson. How to create a 15 minute nonstop In Memoriam with live performances in the round. We discussed this for an hour, how to operate the camera in the room while you have [tribute] performances by Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars and Chris Martin and Lionel Richie and Brandi Carlisle. We will have to organize another meeting. We haven’t nailed it yet.

12:30 p.m. Grammys fixes the meeting. Decorator Misty Buckley and I talk about how we do outdoor sets with the LA skyline behind us. One of the things I did with the Grammys was, instead of watching these shows in terms of what I can’t do – I can’t have an audience, for example – I started watching what I can do. This meeting was about, if we allow two people at a table, we can have 12 tables there and that can be really beautiful. The idea that you could bring our camera closer to the stars opened up this creative side of us. We couldn’t have done that if we were at LA Live with 14,000 people in the audience.

1:15 p.m. Rehearsal of the monologue for Late show. We like to do it a few more minutes than we need so we can cut back. We changed the Late show so much during COVID. James’s office is where the audience stands were. I have this theory on television: if people are watching things and you see an empty studio, people are like, “Oh, I miss that. It’s not as good as it used to be. But if you design the decor around what you can do, there’s nothing missing. So we changed the scenery and included the crew in a big way. People log in and see James having fun with the 15 or 16 member crew and it’s just freewheeling fun.

2:00 p.m. Nickelodeon meeting. James and I, through our production company Fulwell 73, are making a series that we are really passionate about from the book Real pigeons fight crime. I love Nickelodeon’s chairman of animation, Ramsey Naito. There are executives you look forward to working with and she is one of them.

3:00 p.m. Recording with Tom Brady. The only time Rob and James and I get star-struck is when we have athletes on the show. We’re like slobbering idiots. With the movie stars we are happy that they are there but you can tell the mood is different today because Tom is there. We played a tape of him the night before, drunk on the [Super Bowl championship] parade and we were hoping he wouldn’t be upset but he was so much fun about it.

***

4:30 p.m. Grammys budget meeting. Supervising Producer Eric Cook tells me everything we can’t afford and the risks we shouldn’t be taking.

5:00 p.m. Edition of Late show. I always watch one half of the show and Rob watches the other. It is never a massive change. We’re six minutes over.

6:00 p.m. Friends Meet the producers with Carly Robyn Segal, Dave Piendak, James Longman and Emma Conway. We recreate the quiz of this really famous episode where the girls lost the apartment. It is a 25-minute drive from Television City [near] West Hollywood home in Brentwood, so I’m always going to make a call or continue a call from the car.

7:00 p.m. Go home for the kids’ bedtime. I like to read them stories and wish them good night.

8 pm-10pm The producers of Grammys think and drink Zoom. We run these brainstorming meetings two evenings a week on Zoom. It’s a team effort of six or seven amazing producers, including Josie Cliff and Raj Kapoor. On a Tuesday we will go through the whole show from start to finish and on a Thursday we will go through it from end to start because in a two hour meeting you run out of steam at the end. I would say the Grammys are the toughest show I’ve ever produced. You have 23 live performances and every artist is an A-lister and they should be treated as such. It is complicated. These things are not stressful meetings for me. They are really fun and really creative. I open a bottle of red wine. For my birthday my wife bought me a wine fridge and I love it. And I have a Coravin. It’s incredible. I mean, I would never open a bottle of wine on my own. It’s a waste – where with the Coravin you can have a glass of wine and open a very nice bottle.

22:00 Creative meeting with the BTS team in Korea. These are the only Grammy artists we allow not to come. At one point, we went to great lengths to get them there. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus it wasn’t safe and how many people they would have to fly with – it was even irresponsible to ask them to come. The BTS team are so amazing. I am always so impressed with them. They had an amazing idea to basically recreate our sets in Korea, so they felt like they were there.

11 EVENING HOURS E-mails in bed. I fall asleep at 1:20 am. It’s a typical day. And I don’t think I would like it any other way.

