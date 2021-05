Royal Gorge Bridge & Park adds to daily summer lineup – Canon City Daily Record

For those looking for summer fun that includes both cultural and wildlife education for the whole family, visit the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park in Caon City. In addition to discovering the architectural wonder that is the tallest suspension bridge in the Americas, this summer the park also offers live raptor shows, personalized animal experiences and Native American dances from Memorial Day to Labor Day, included in their general admission ticket. Wildlife education at its best is how Devin Jaffe, Founder, Co-Director of Education, and Master Falconer describes the daily afternoon raptor shows at the Plaza Theater. Giving credit to the Winged Ambassadors, Jaffe said: They help us make presentations and connect the audience to wildlife in an interactive way. Our goal is to help people understand the importance of conservation and preservation through our programs. New to the park this year, the Seven Falls Indian Dancers and the Cheyenne Mountain ZooMobile will educate and entertain guests at the Elk Park Amphitheater. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will be presenting its community outreach program at the park on Friday and Sunday afternoons. Get closer and discover various mammals, amphibians, reptiles and invertebrates thanks to the animal ambassadors of the zoos. The Seven Falls Indian Dancers are a family dance troupe representing four generations of Native American dancers from the Pawnee, Flandreau Santee Sioux and Crow Creek Sioux tribes. The program is both educational and entertaining, and each dance is explained with a story, said Carrie Howell, director of the dance troupe. Dance performances will take place Saturday and Monday through Thursday afternoons at the Elk Park Amphitheater. Holiday weekends will bring musical entertainment by local favorite Deja Bluz, as well as free makeup for kids by Fairy Craft Face Painting. Find them both behind the Visitor Center on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day weekends. The Daily General Admission Ticket or Season Pass allows guests to enjoy the Bridge, Plaza Theater, and Aerial Gondolas, in any weather. The Royal Rush Skycoaster, Cloudscraper Zipline, and Royal Gorge Via Ferrata are also available at an additional cost for the thrill seekers in your group. The park’s opening hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.royalgorgebridge.com.

