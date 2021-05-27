Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Payal Ghosh, Sunny Leone, Kajol and more …
Payal Ghosh’s New New York To Haridwar Film Is About Travel
Bombay– Actress Payal Ghosh signed up for a movie called “New York To Haridwar,” written and directed by Rajeev Chaudhari.
The film is about a journey, as is Payal’s first feature film, The Telugu film “Prayanam”.
“I love to travel and life, as we all know, is a journey. I started with Prayanam, which means “trip”, which was kind of a travel movie. After so many years I will be shooting for another travel and travel film. I’m very excited about it, ”Payal said.
She said part of the film would be shot in New York and part of Haridwar.
Payal added: “We are currently preparing through zoom calls. Technology is such a savior during these times. I pray for everyone in our nation. Let’s follow all the protocols and take the vaccination whenever the opportunity arises. It is a deadly pandemic but nothing beyond our mind. “
Sunny Leone plays her favorite emojis
Bombay– Sunny Leone revealed her favorite emojis in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
In a video clip she uploaded, Sunny brings her favorite emojis to life by playing them on camera.
“What’s your favorite emoji?” Remix with me and tell me !! She wrote as a caption.
Sunny is currently in Kerala for the filming of the upcoming psychological thriller “Shero”. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and is slated for release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.
She is also set to make her digital debut with the “Anamika” web series, directed by Vikram Bhatt.
Kajol’s joke about canceling the summer
Bombay– There is no sign of the pandemic’s ebb yet, and actress Kajol chose on Wednesday to highlight the situation with a comeback photo and branded spirit on Instagram.
The photo is from Kajol’s early 90s Bollywood. In the picture, the actress wears a colorful silk outfit with a straw hat and long earrings.
“Since everything for summer is set aside, I might as well wear a fancy hat and call it a year!” the actress wrote in the caption.
Kajol was last seen onscreen in the digitally released film, “Tribhanga,” directed by Renuka Shahane. The film tells the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a renowned author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol’s on-screen girl.
Sonakshi on social media ban buzz: last post must be a selfie
Bombay– Sonakshi Sinha reacted to speculation that Instagram and Twitter could be banned on Wednesday, saying the latest post shared must be a selfie.
In her new Instagram photo, the actress gives the camera a U-turn with her hair falling elegantly to one side of her face. She wears a black waistcoat for a casual impact and reveals a hint of a smile.
“If this is to be the last post… must be a selfie,” she wrote.
The deadline has passed for the major social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and others to implement the measures the Center has prescribed in the new guidelines.
On the job side, Sonakshi will be seen in “Bulbul Tarang,” which will have a digital version. She also lined up the film “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” where she will be seen alongside actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.
On top of that, the actress is gearing up for her web series debut with “Fallen,” where she plays a cop.
Rakul Preet suggests Yog Nidra conquer pandemic stress
Bombay– Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday shared a tip for dealing with anxiety and stress during the Covid era.
The actress shared a photo on Instagram, where she can be seen lying on the floor in a gym with her eyes closed and her hands stretched out.
“No! I don’t sleep. This is how I relax after training, with a Yog Nidra session, as suggested by my wellness expert @ munmun.ganeriwal. If Pandemic Anxiety Makes You Insomnia , stressed or if you are recovering from COVID, she suggests shooting. And I couldn’t agree more! #everydaypostworkout, “she wrote next to the picture.
In terms of work, Rakul’s latest release is the digital film “Sardar Ka Grandson” starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. Director Kaashvie Nair also features Kumud Mishra and Soni Razdan. (IANS)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]