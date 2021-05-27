Bollywood Roundup: Payal Ghosh, Sunny Leone, Kajol and more …

Payal Ghosh’s New New York To Haridwar Film Is About Travel

Bombay– Actress Payal Ghosh signed up for a movie called “New York To Haridwar,” written and directed by Rajeev Chaudhari.

The film is about a journey, as is Payal’s first feature film, The Telugu film “Prayanam”.

“I love to travel and life, as we all know, is a journey. I started with Prayanam, which means “trip”, which was kind of a travel movie. After so many years I will be shooting for another travel and travel film. I’m very excited about it, ”Payal said.

She said part of the film would be shot in New York and part of Haridwar.

Payal added: “We are currently preparing through zoom calls. Technology is such a savior during these times. I pray for everyone in our nation. Let’s follow all the protocols and take the vaccination whenever the opportunity arises. It is a deadly pandemic but nothing beyond our mind. “

Sunny Leone plays her favorite emojis

Bombay– Sunny Leone revealed her favorite emojis in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

In a video clip she uploaded, Sunny brings her favorite emojis to life by playing them on camera.

“What’s your favorite emoji?” Remix with me and tell me !! She wrote as a caption.

Sunny is currently in Kerala for the filming of the upcoming psychological thriller “Shero”. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and is slated for release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

She is also set to make her digital debut with the “Anamika” web series, directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Kajol’s joke about canceling the summer

Bombay– There is no sign of the pandemic’s ebb yet, and actress Kajol chose on Wednesday to highlight the situation with a comeback photo and branded spirit on Instagram.

The photo is from Kajol’s early 90s Bollywood. In the picture, the actress wears a colorful silk outfit with a straw hat and long earrings.

“Since everything for summer is set aside, I might as well wear a fancy hat and call it a year!” the actress wrote in the caption.

Kajol was last seen onscreen in the digitally released film, “Tribhanga,” directed by Renuka Shahane. The film tells the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a renowned author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol’s on-screen girl.

Sonakshi on social media ban buzz: last post must be a selfie

Bombay– Sonakshi Sinha reacted to speculation that Instagram and Twitter could be banned on Wednesday, saying the latest post shared must be a selfie.

In her new Instagram photo, the actress gives the camera a U-turn with her hair falling elegantly to one side of her face. She wears a black waistcoat for a casual impact and reveals a hint of a smile.

“If this is to be the last post… must be a selfie,” she wrote.

The deadline has passed for the major social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and others to implement the measures the Center has prescribed in the new guidelines.

On the job side, Sonakshi will be seen in “Bulbul Tarang,” which will have a digital version. She also lined up the film “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” where she will be seen alongside actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

On top of that, the actress is gearing up for her web series debut with “Fallen,” where she plays a cop.

Rakul Preet suggests Yog Nidra conquer pandemic stress

Bombay– Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday shared a tip for dealing with anxiety and stress during the Covid era.

The actress shared a photo on Instagram, where she can be seen lying on the floor in a gym with her eyes closed and her hands stretched out.

“No! I don’t sleep. This is how I relax after training, with a Yog Nidra session, as suggested by my wellness expert @ munmun.ganeriwal. If Pandemic Anxiety Makes You Insomnia , stressed or if you are recovering from COVID, she suggests shooting. And I couldn’t agree more! #everydaypostworkout, “she wrote next to the picture.

In terms of work, Rakul’s latest release is the digital film “Sardar Ka Grandson” starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. Director Kaashvie Nair also features Kumud Mishra and Soni Razdan. (IANS)