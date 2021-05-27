Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder discussed the ‘Dark Knight’ movie universe





The expansion of Nolan’s Batman films into a universe would have seen Joseph Gordon-Levitt become the Caped Crusader.

Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” is credited as the start of DC Extended Universe, Warner Bros. and DC Films’ polarizing attempt to create a cinematic universe of interconnected superhero films a la Marvel Studios. Movies such as “Man of Steel”, “Aquaman”, “Wonder Woman” and “Shazam” all exist in the same universe, with characters free to overlap (see “Justice League”). But what if the DCEU started with Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy? It wasn’t off the table when Nolan hired Snyder to develop his own superhero movie (aka “Man of Steel”). “It wasn’t 100% on the table,” Snyder said recently. MTV (Going through THR) on the first discussions on the establishment of “Man of Steel” in the same universe as the films “The Dark Knight”. “We talked about it a bit. The whole thing is, I think it’s difficult. Why so difficult? The end of Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” is one reason, according to Snyder. “It would have been interesting because, just doing the math, if we had done that, the Batman in this movie would have been Joseph Gordon-Levitt,” the director said. “Which might have been cool… but Nolan, and I don’t blame him, his thing isn’t clouded by those other things that touch him.” It’s a tight box, and I’m glad I didn’t fuck with her because it’s a really nice trilogy. Related Related Snyder said that “Dark Knight Rises” handing out Christian Bale’s Batman role to Joseph Gordon-Levitt is “maybe why we didn’t want” Man of Steel “shoehorn in the same universe. The transfer ended Nolan’s Batman story, with Bale’s Bruce Wayne living a life outside of Batman overseas alongside Anne Hathaway’s Selina Kyle / Catwoman. Expanding the Nolan trilogy into a universe would mean the world would still be populated by Bale’s still alive Bruce Wayne, no doubt sparking endless fan speculation and fan demand that he could return. Better to just reset with a new Batman, which Snyder did by casting Ben Affleck in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” According to Snyder, Affleck was hesitant to take on the role of Batman for some time. The director had set up a backup plan with actor Matthias Schoenaerts. “I talked to him about it a lot,” Snyder said. MTV. “He never got into the costume, but I made a bunch of models of him, because Ben was on the fence. And I don’t blame him. Everyone should be on the fence when you are asked, “Do you want to play Batman?” Affleck is reprising his role as Batman one last time in the upcoming Flash movie, while Robert Pattinson takes on the iconic superhero from Matt Reeves’ “The Batman”. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

