Why Jennifer Jason Leigh Likes To Perform On TV







Why she likes to play on TV Leigh believes the small screen can be more real than the big screen, a more intimate place for a story to unfold, especially a spooky story like Lisey’s. There’s something very immersive about watching something scary from your own living room that’s different from watching it in a theater with a lot of other people, she says. It seems more personal in a way. We have the impression that this is your home. “ Spooky Movie Night at Jennifer Jason Leigh’s House If Leigh were to throw a spooky movie night with friends at her house, she knows exactly what would and what wouldn’t be on the bill. I’m proud of a lot of the movies I’ve made, but I wouldn’t have a lot of friends and I wouldn’t have a little film festival of my own. Instead, she would go forThe brilliantandThe Exorcist. It would be a great double bill. Then there isDead ringtones, addRosemary babyin there. These movies scare me in a funny way, where something likeZodiacscares me in a way that I really don’t feel safe. It’s a different thing. They just make your brain work in this whole new way. They open up these worlds you never knew existedZodiacfeels random and real and dangerous and is part of our society. “ DON’T MISS THIS:13 horror movies for adults The Netflix frenzy that quarantined her Leigh found the TV [and exercise] a lifebuoy during the lockdown. She and her 11-year-old son Rohmer lost everything, she admits. Six seasons ofSchitt Creek, and it was way too short. We were looking atMythic Quest, a pandemic episode that I found truly inspiring and so beautifully done. To see a show that truly reflected what we were all going through, I really enjoyed it. “ Speaking of Netflix … This summer, Leigh returns to Netflix’s fourth and final seasonAtypical, as the mother of an autistic teenager. And after? I’ve never been a careerist, she says. I always hoped to keep working, and that’s what I did. “

