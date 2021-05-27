Oscar Corps Slows New Member Growth But Reaffirms Diversity Goals





An Oscars statuette on display at an Oscars screening in Paris, France on April 26, 2021. Lewis Joly / Pool via REUTERS

The drive to increase the number of film professionals who vote for annual Oscar winners will slow in 2021 after several years of rapid growth aimed at increasing diversity, the Film Academy said on Wednesday. In recent years, 800 to 950 actors, directors, cinematographers, producers and other filmmakers from around the world have been invited each year to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “Membership growth this year will be limited to about half that of recent years,” the Academy said in a statement, adding that the recent 10% annual growth was straining its resources. Reducing the number of new arrivals would allow the organization to better serve existing members, he said. The Academy said last year that it exceeded the target it set itself in response to the #OscarsSoWhite scandal in 2016 of doubling the number of women and people of color in its ranks. On Wednesday, he said he was committed to a series of programs aimed at increasing “equity and inclusion in stories told through cinema”. This year’s Oscars, which took place in April, have been the most diverse in years. Nine of the 20 acting appointments went to people of color. Chloe Zhao, of Chinese descent, won the award for best director, British black actor Daniel Kaluuya won the supporting role with Oscar and South Korea’s Youn Yuh-jung in the supporting actresses field. The names of new members invited to join the Academy are usually published in June. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

