EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan in romantic film modeled on films like Roja and Kal Ho Naa Ho: Bollywood News





Actor Mrunal Thakur who was last seen in Ghost stories in the segment directed by Karan Johar has several films awaiting release. After a successful stint on television, the actor only proved his mettle in acting with films like I love Sonia, Super 30, and Find a house. She has worked with actors like John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal among others. However, the actor she is most looking forward to working with is Shah Rukh Khan. Talk to Bollywood Hungama, Mrunal expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan in a romantic film. I am in love with Shah Rukh Khan. He has that charm. If I ever get to work with him, I don’t know if I was even going to play or end up watching him. I really wish to work with SRK in a nice romantic number like all 2000s movies like Kal Ho Na Ho, Main Hoon Na, Veer Zaara, all SRK movies. I don’t see all of those romantic movies being made around this time, she said. I want to be part of a movie with SRK where it’s really passionately romantic. Do you remember Roja (1992), what a beautiful movie it was. It was just the way they looked at each other. I think the treatment is not currently underway. It’s just too daring now and everyone is really like the characters we play, they’re ready to jump on top of each other and start kissing, she added. She added that she wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan in a film that will be the best cult romantic film ever made in the Bollywood industry. Meanwhile, Mrunal who will be seen in movies like Toofaan, Jersey, Aankh Micholi, and Pippa also received offers from the southern film industry. There have also been reports that she was roped up for a Telugu film starring Dulquer Salmaan. I have a lot of offers coming from the South. Would love to get in there but I think it’s too early to comment on anything. I just feel like the filming process has to start and the first movie I’m going to shoot is Pippa that is, I don’t know when. Opportunities will present themselves when things open up after the pandemic. Yes, I am also open to other languages. I’m open to Spanish, French, let’s get out of India too, she said. READ ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: actor Toofaan Mrunal Thakur on the delay of the release of the films and facing negative reactions BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

