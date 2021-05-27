Actor Hill Harper comes to Memphis to help teach black people about financial wealth





Corner classes at locations around town for 2 days will teach lessons on how to avoid predatory schemes and investing in cryptocurrency.

MEMPHIS, actor Tenn Hill Harper of ABC’s the Good Doctor is in Memphis this weekend to join with local leaders to help build economic wealth for black people. The Digital Financial Revolution Weekend Tour makes a stop in the Mid-South with lessons on everything from cryptocurrency to investing. “Building economies in our most marginalized communities and closing the wealth gap actually helps everyone. A rising tide lifts all boats, ”Harper said. By Harper’s Manifest your Destiny Foundation, he launched the first black-owned digital wallet, designed with tools to help the financially forgotten better manage the economic course. Local organizer, Shelby County Commissioner Edmund Ford Junior, has been pushing for a stop of the tour in Memphis, where the average credit score is 609. “But, if you dig deeper and look for the average credit score of an African American, it easily sits in the 500s and you know what happens when your credit score is low. Either you’re going to be turned down for. credit, either if you get credit to buy a house or a car or get that credit card, you’re going to pay the highest interest, ”Ford said. “More and more people are crippled by a bad relationship with money, not understanding what money is, how money works is essential. Now that we are moving from hard currency to digital currency, it’s more important because there are more ways for people to go… to try to separate people from their money, ”Harper said. Corner classes at locations around town for 2 days will teach lessons on how to avoid predatory schemes and investing in cryptocurrency, what Harper calls the fairest form of money invented. “Why? Because paper money in the central banking system has been one of the ways, if not the number one, to systematically prevent people from accessing capital markets, from accessing real estate at a low cost. fair price or interest rate, ”Harper said. Younger, historically marginalized and black communities are increasingly drawn to the concept of digital currency leveling the playing field for people who have been left behind, which has a real impact on change. “Basically, Rudy, I really believe you can’t have social justice until you have economic justice,” Harper said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos