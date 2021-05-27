Soundtrack to Success: Jacobs Program Delivering a Hollywood Experience: News at IU: Indiana University

Show print quality image The Scoring for Visual Media program teaches students how to create scores for film, television, and video games. Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University

It can be subtle, open, but always intentional. Music in the movies provides the soundtrack for audiences to experience the emotions of upbeat galactic adventures like “Star Wars” or the growing tension and impending doom of a shark attack in “Jaws”. Students at Indiana University at Bloomington learn this cinematic art form in one of the Jacobs School of Music’s latest programs, Scoring for Visual Media. Launched in the spring semester of 2017 and hosted within the Composition Department, the Scoring for Visual Media program offers a master’s degree, undergraduate and doctoral minors, and two certificate degrees. Even at the very beginning of the program, the only Midwestern program of its kind is proving capable of competing against other major schools in Los Angeles and New York. Each year, six students of the Scoring for Visual Media program are paired with emerging filmmakers to produce the music for their short films through an exclusive partnership with The independent cinema project involves, whose goal is to build “a more inclusive and equitable industry by supporting emerging filmmakers from communities under-represented in film and entertainment”. Project Involve films are often successful on independent film festival circuits. The recently announced 2020 shorts and the Jacobs students who composed the soundtrack for the films are: Aron Frank – “Yūgen”.

Daroo Lee – “Hollow”.

Isaak Liu – “Blackout”.

Daniel Nieberg – “Omolara”.

Daniel Whitworth – “Soul and Peace”.

Yizi Xu – “Ubuntu”. The distribution of these films has not yet been determined, but HBO has the first rights to broadcast them.

Show print quality image The Jon Vickers Film Scoring Award 2020 was awarded to Ryn Jorgensen in 2019 as a commission to create an orchestral score for “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” (1920). Photo courtesy of Ryn Jorgensen

Ryn Jorgensen’s 2020 graduate experience with Project Involve has earned them praise for their work on “Black Boy Joy, “a short film that depicts three generations of black men struggling to juggle the demands of raising a young son with autism after the death of a loved one. The 17-minute 2019 film airs on HBO Max and won the NAACP Image Award for Best Short Narrative. Having worked prominently on a film available on the prestigious TV studio’s streaming service had a positive impact on Jorgensen’s career. “It has a certain impact, it gets people’s attention,” Jorgensen said. “For better or worse, having your music on something like HBO gives you credibility. It was helpful in getting new gigs to be able to label part of my demo as ‘featured on HBO’.” Jorgensen collaborated with director Martina Lee on an additional short titled “Little Bobby Connors” and cited their relationship as one of “the best and most artistically fulfilling.” Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the six students of Project Involve spent the summer in Los Angeles. They worked in Hollywood recording studios with the guidance of successful composers Richard Marvin, an IU alumnus who came up with the idea for the program, and Larry Grouped, director of the Scoring for Visual Media program. The six-week intensive experience provided a multifaceted look at the industry. “It was a chance to produce very high quality music in an environment where there was advice available, which I found invaluable,” Jorgensen said. “Next, we met with music industry professionals to deepen and broaden our understanding of how our industry works and the many roles we could play in it.” Jacobs’ partnership with Film Independent and Project Involve is made possible through the generosity of Kaili Peng and her late husband, Ed Myerson, who passed away in 2020. They heard about Marvin’s program and donated funds to the school. to cover the partnership. student fees and other expenses for the first three years of the program. The partnership will enter its third year with the start of the next academic year. Peng and Myerson’s gift helped Marvin’s idea and Groupé’s vision for the Scoring for Visual Media program.

Show print quality image Richard Marvin, an IU alumnus, came up with the idea for the Scoring for Visual Media program at the Jacobs School of Music. Photo courtesy of Richard Marvin

Marvin was invited to give a workshop for Jacobs students in 2015. It was the first time he had returned to Bloomington since leaving in 1978. He met his future wife, Susan, another Jacobs student, in the dorms. Willkie, and they both moved to Los Angeles. He quickly found success as a top studio keyboardist, then songwriter for TV shows and movies. Coming back to Bloomington for the studio gave her an overwhelming sense of nostalgia, Marvin said. It is a place responsible for her happy marriage and successful songwriting career working on TV shows such as “Six Feet Under”, “The OC” and “Grimm” and movies such as “U-571” and “Surrogates”. During conversations with the students, Marvin said, he was surprised by their interest in his career path and his industry, given Jacobs’ reputation and his mastery of classical music. Students asked for advice on how to follow in his footsteps, and he said he was motivated by their uncertainty and nervousness about moving forward in the music business. “When I first met these young people, their concern for their future in music resonated with me, and I felt very fortunate to be able to help them,” said Marvin. “Based on my experience, I am committed to helping them in any way I can. “There needed to be more emphasis on grading at Jacobs. We have a responsibility not only to teach students, but to provide them with the tools they need for the rest of their lives.” Knowing that the industry’s need for notation was increasing, he introduced the program to Jacobs Dean Gwyn Richards and David Dzubay, music teacher and head of the composition department, who supported the idea. Dzubay conducted a nationwide search for the program leader and brought in Groupé, an Emmy Award-winning songwriter with credits on films such as “The Outpost,” “The Contender” and “Straw Dogs” who was excited about the opportunity to create the program from stripe.

Show print quality image Larry Groupé, composer and director of the Scoring for Visual Media program, is working on film music at his home in Bloomington. Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University