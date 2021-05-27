Trip with Aaron and Shailene: Where is Aaron Rodgers now?

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley didn’t let the still-waning COVID-19 pandemic or its ongoing drama with the Green Bay Packers stop them from following a busy travel itinerary that has taken the lovebirds to fun and glamorous destinations all over North America.

The NFL quarterback and his movie star fiancee traveled to Hawaii last week, where they hiked, swam and had an evening double date with actor Miles Teller, the co -star of the Woodleys Divergent series and Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry.

Photos posted by Sperry and shared by a Woodley fan account showed the quartet posing in front of a waterfall in a lush landscape, as well as hitting a Maui nightclub to dance and sing. Sperry also dubbed the new couple “soul mates”.

On Monday, Rodgers could have shown up for the Packers’ 10-day organized volunteer team activities, or OTAs. But he didn’t, as he admitted in a Monday night interview with ESPN Sports Center.

The fact that Rodgers skipped practice in favor of a Hawaiian getaway shows his boycott of the Packers is official, as the 38-year-old star seeks to retire from his contract with Green Bay so he can play for another team. the New York Post reported.

But Rodgers had to take a break from swimming and singing with Woodley and their friends to give his interview at the sports center, in which the three-time MVP expressed his frustration with the Packers culture.

Before even heading to Hawaii, Rodgers and Woodley, 29, made being seen at different vacation spots together the defining reason for their engagement. Since announcing their surprise engagement at the end of January, the two have been photographed several times on vacation – between occasions when the “Big Little Lies” star has hosted promotional events for her new films and Rodgers has invited “Jeopardy!” ”

In late March, Rodgers and Woodley were photographed aboard a plane at Costa Careyes, an exclusive resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Days later, they made their debut as a couple when they were first photographed together in Arkansas, of all places, where they enjoyed a meal at a diner in the resort town of Hot Springs. .

The couple appeared to take a break from their travels in early April to post a video of themselves cuddling at home with their dog, as they promoted their guest stay on Jeopardy!

During this time, they were also seen spending time at the beach in Malibu with their dog. At the end of 2019, Rodgers bought a $ 28 million mansion in Malibu with his now ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick.

After that, Rodgers and Woodley headed to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida for the Easter break, where they were awkward together in an interview with the Disney blog, Chip and Company.

In the interview, they talked about their favorite Disney movies, revealed the color of lightsabers they would have in the “Star Wars” universe, and shared details about their vacation plans.

“Kiss in front of the Magic Kingdom, kiss Pandora,” Rodgers said of their visit to Disney World, while Woodley tastefully sounded all the food at Epcot.

We’re going to do all the things, ”Woodley said.

During the same weekend in May that reports said Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay, Rodgers and Woodley were seen at the Kentucky Derby, again with Teller and Sperry, all dressed in their best Derby, according to the site. . sportsskeeda.com. Also in the Derby with the couple, Rodgers teammate David Bakhtiari and his former teammates Randall Cobb and AJ Hawk.

One of Rodgers and Woodley’s next destinations will likely be Big Sky, MT, when he takes part in a top-tier golf tournament in July. He and Bryson DeChambreau team up against Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Rumors that former Cal Golden Bears star player Rodgers and Woodley were dating started simmering in some corners of the internet the moment he split from former NASCAR driver Patrick in July 2020.

Sports gossip site TerezOwens.com reported that month that Rodgers may have left Patrick for Woodley after Patrick introduced him to the actor.

After Rodgers and Woodley announced their engagement, questions arose about the origins and development of the relationship. Woodley avoided Jimmy Fallon’s questions about her spending time in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the summer and fall of 2020.

Couples’ ‘hiding’ details of their relationship, as some observers have said, might have been a way to sidestep questions about how their romance blossomed during the pandemic. Woodley reportedly shot a movie in Canada in the fall, while Rodgers was subject to strict NFL COVID-19 safety protocols during the playing season. The protocols covered testing, travel and outdoor activities.