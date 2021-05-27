‘The Office’ stars pay tribute to Mark York, the actor who played Billy

The stars of “The Office” pay tribute to guest actor Mark York.

York played Billy Merchant, Director of Dunder Mifflin Scranton Building Properties.

Rainn Wilson called York “great” and “dynamic” after the news of York’s death at age 55.

The stars of “The Office” react on the news of the death of actor Mark York. York played the role of Billy Merchant in several episodes of the beloved NBC sitcom over the course of several seasons.

The York costars began to pay tribute to him on social media after a obituary written by his family said York died in Dayton, Ohio on May 19 after “a brief and unexpected illness” at the age of 55.

The coroner’s office in Montgomery County (where Dayton is located) confirmed Monday to the New York Times that York had died of natural causes.

Though his cameos were brief, York left a lasting impression on “The Office” viewers with his precise responses to the ignorant comments from Dunder Mifflin’s area manager, Michael Scott, usually about Billy in a wheelchair.

Billy, who was paraplegic like York, was the property manager for the building where Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch was located, and he rarely had patience for Michael’s nonsense.

For example, in a memorable episode titled “Casino Night, “Michael assumes the woman next to Billy is his nurse.

“She was never my nurse, I met her at Chili’s. She was my waitress,” Billy told Michael in the scene, setting the record straight.

Billy appears in a total of four episodes of the sitcom (which ran for nine seasons, from 2005 to 2013) and is mentioned in a few other instances.

In addition to his memorable stint as Billy, York has also had guest roles on TV shows like “8 Simple Rules” and “CSI: New York”.

York is survived by her parents, Becky and Glenn York, and her brothers, Jeff, David and Brian.

The York costars spoke warmly of their collaboration on ‘The Office’ in their social media tributes

In four episodes over the first five seasons, “The Office” viewers watched Billy help Michael raise $ 340 for rabies research, helping the distraught area manager find new office space after Michael briefly returned. left Dunder Mifflin and leave halfway. an offensive meeting to raise awareness of disability.

After the news of York’s death, Rainn Wilson, who played the assistant and assistant to Michael Dwight Schrute, tweeted that York was a “great human” and a “dynamic actor”.

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly-Halpert, also wrote in a tweet that it was “a pleasure to work with” York while also sending love to her family.

Angela Kinsey, who played Pam’s “The Office” nemesis (also named Angela), tweeted that she was “very sad to hear of Mark’s passing.”

The York family obituary echoed the sentiments of Wilson, Fischer and Kingsey and spoke of the “many travel opportunities and many dreams for the future of York”.

“He had such an outgoing, uplifting, positive attitude and personality. He was always trying to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn’t do,” the obituary read, adding that York had been a paraplegic since 1988.

According to the Times report on her death, York used her onscreen roles to promote the visibility of wheelchair users. He also supported doctors and researchers who were trying to find a cure for spinal cord injuries and served as a representative for Advancement of SCI research, a group trying to fund research for spinal cord regeneration.

“As an actor, he tries to open the minds of casting directors, and others in Hollywood, to also see a wheelchair user in real roles such as doctors, lawyers, male and female. ‘business, etc., because … well, they are, ” York’s website talked about his work in Hollywood.

The York obituary also shared that in the last few years before his death he had also worked as an inventor and had successfully obtained two patents for his inventions.