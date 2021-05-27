Channing Tatum shares totally nude picture of D BTS’s Lost City





Magic actor Mike Channing Tatum shared an outrageous selfie on the set of upcoming romantic comedy with Sandra Bullock, The Lost City of D.

Channing Tatum shared a completely nude picture of himself behind the scenes at The lost city of D. Announced last year, Lost City of D is a romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Tatum as its two protagonists. Comedian Patti Harrison and OfficeOscar Nuez was also cast in the comedy to accompany Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, as the films’ antagonist. To top it off, Brad Pitt will have a mysterious cameo in the film, although his appearance is apparently a friendly favor for Bullock who previously had a cameo in Pitt’s action flick. High-speed train. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. The lost city of D, who is from Paramount Pictures and Bullocks production company Fortis Films, follows a lonely novelist (Bullock) on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum) until an unsuccessful kidnapping attempt plunges the duo on a perilous jaunt through the jungle. Directed by brothers Aaron and Adam Nee (Masters of the Universe), the movie was billed as an old-fashioned star vehicle as well as a boules adventure with mismatched tracks, spiritual breakdown and, of course, romance. The script for the film is by Dana Fox (Cruella) and Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street). Related: Fast & Furious: Which Character Channing Tatum Auditioned For The lost city of Dstarted touring in the Dominican Republic and now Channing tatum leaves very little to the imagination in a backstage selfie. Tatum posted the completely nude photo to his Instagram Story, which was captioned “You know when you’re in the makeup trailer, a bare hole holding a towel over your trash, you’re about to do stuff on set that you’re gonna have to get your mum ready for before she sees the movie.” He added, Yes I bend so hard that I have a cramp. “Fortunately, E! Online was able to capture Tatums’ Instagram story for all to see: Tatums’ outrageous selfie is reminiscent of one of his most formative roles in Magic mike, in which he starred as a stripper. This role, which he later took over for the sequel Magic Mike XXL, raised Tatum to one of Hollywood’s most popular sex symbols. If this explicit behind-the-scenes photo and its caption are any indication, it seems The lost city of D will be more like Magic mike which many are probably anticipating, especially since Tatum plays a male model. Whatever scene he’s gearing up for here, he sure seems The lost city of D will be a sizzling comedy reminiscent of Tatum’s past successes as 21 Jump Street and Magic mike. Next: White House Down 2 Updates: Why Channing Tatum’s Sequel Has Been Canceled Source: Channing tatum/E! Online Eternals movie trailer teases Captain America Shield design Origin Retcon

About the Author Adam bentz

(221 published articles)

Adam Bentz is a film and television news writer for Screen Rant. From a young age Adam has been interested in a wide range of films and television, but it was talented writers like Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Aaron Sorkin who ultimately sparked his interest in the craft. Motivated by his love for the screen, Adam studied creative writing with a concentration in screenwriting at Southern New Hampshire University. After graduating, Adam interned as a writer with The Borgen Project, a nonprofit organization that works to end extreme poverty, where he is now a guest contributor. In addition to writing for Screen Rant, Adam works as an SEO copywriter and reviews movies on his website petrifiedfountains.com More from Adam Bentz







