Actor Tang Hu was suicidal when he found out his right leg needed amputation, Entertainment News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Veteran local actor Tang Hu, 82, had to undergo surgery on Tuesday May 25 to amputate his right leg due to diabetes. Addressing the Chinese-language evening newspaper Lianhe Wanbao after the three-hour below-knee operation, he said, “My right leg which has been with me for over 80 years has finally left me.” The retired actor, who has suffered from diabetes for years, also revealed he wanted to jump out of the hospital building when his doctor told him last week that an amputation was needed. Only the thought of those close to him prevented him from committing suicide. He and his wife have two children and four grandchildren, the eldest of whom is 26 and plans to tie the knot at the end of the year. Tang, who was in a lot of pain after the operation, lamented, “I don’t know if I can hold on for that long.” A familiar face in drama series such as Painted Faces (1987) and Son Of Pulau Tekong (1985), the prolific supporting actor last appeared in 2008’s Folks Jump Over The Wall starring Kym Ng and Bryan Wong. Her medical problems worsened last year when the little toe on her right foot was amputated after a blood clot was found. He was released from the hospital after 55 days in December and believed the worst was over. Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to hospital again in March.

Actor Tang Hu’s medical problems worsened over the past year. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO “I thought that everything would be fine after the amputation, but the injury hurts a lot. It’s kind of indescribable pain and I couldn’t sleep at night.” He said he would have to stay in the hospital for another two months, adding that it was kind of a relief since he wouldn’t be a burden on his wife or children at home. Looking at his bandaged knee and the empty space where his leg was, he said, “My right foot and I had a great relationship, but now it’s gone.”







