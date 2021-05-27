Marvel’s Eternals trailer brings 77 million views in 24 hours





This Monday, Marvel Studios released the highly anticipated first Marvel trailer Eternal, one of their next films in the Phase Four lineup and the studio’s first film with an Oscar-winning director at the helm. Like so many other versions, the Eternal the trailer quickly broke the internet with Deadline reporting that the trailer drew over 77 million viewers worldwide in its first 24 hours. That number would be the highest total for a Disney-Marvel movie trailer in the past 14 months, eclipsing the two Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings as well as other Disney films like Cruella. According to the outlet, the mid-pandemic figures for Eternals also eclipsed several pre-pandemic figures for popular Disney trailers, including Maleficent: mistress of evil (which recorded 61.7 million views in the first 24 hours) and live Aladdin reboot (which had 60.8 million views in the first 24 hours and grossed over $ 1 billion). The only trailer to do better than Eternal by Marvel Studios was for the Disney + series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which drew over 125 million on day one, but its numbers were bolstered by a Super Bowl first. Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao is at the helm Eternal and also co-wrote the screenplay. Zhao Oscar Nomadland saw her win Best Director and Best Picture at this year’s Oscars, making her the first female director to work with Marvel to have one of the Golden Statues to her credit. Many fans might assume that a director with Oscar Gold on their shelf might not want anything to do with the powerful Marvel machine, but the director previously revealed how excited she is to work with Marvel Studios. “I’ve been a fan of the MCU for about ten years. So, I said I wanted to make a Marvel movie, and the right project came to me,” Zhao said in a chat for Variety. “I just wanted to work with this team. Again, back to world building. It’s my favorite thing. That’s why I love Star Wars. There’s a world that’s so rich. I wanted there. come in and see what I can do. It’s the same as what you say. Can I put a version while staying true to its essence? It’s exciting to me. It’s not that different than me to go into the rodeo cowboy world and say, “My version of it is going to be this,” and it’s a collaboration. The chemistry of that, when it’s right, it could be really exciting. . “ According to the official film synopsis, “Marvel Studios’ Eternal welcomes an exciting new team of super heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced to emerge from the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants. “ the Eternal cast includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi and Barry Keoghan like Druig. Kit Harington also plays the role of Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight, the hero of Marvel Comics. Eternal opens in theaters November 5.

