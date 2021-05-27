Cillian Murphy recalls Batman screen test for Christopher Nolan’s Batman debut





Actor Cillian Murphy recalls his Batman screen test wearing the Schumachers movie costume in 2003 for Christopher Nolans Batman Begins.

Cillian Murphy recalls his 2003 screen test for Christopher NolansBatman begins(2005). Follow campaign films like Joel SchumachersBatman and robin(1997), which all but discredited the live-action presence of Dark Knights, the Nolans reboot / franchise proved exactly what The Doctor ordered. GroundingBlack KnightThe trilogy can be credited with revolutionizing its genre in large part thanks to Christian Bales’ performance as Bruce Wayne, aka, the role of Batmana Murphy was about to land. Murphy originally auditioned to play the Caped Crusader and his billionaire alter ego before being cast asBatman begins villain, the (literally) gaslighting psychologist Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow. The actor continued to reprise his role, albeit in a cameo fashion, inThe black Knight(2008) andThe dark knight rises(2012), as well as in other films by Nolans,Start(2010) andDunkirk(2017). In 2013, the screen test of Murphys wearing cape and hood and reading with Amy Adams as Rachel Dawes who did it in favor of the casting director was released as part of The Dark Blu-ray set. Knight Trilogy: Ultimate Collectors Edition. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Batman Begins: How Scarecrow Scare Gas Works (Is It Really Possible?) Talk withTHRMurphy remembers seeing his Batman screen test thanks to his children showing it to him online. Besides jokingly saying that the pictures are Not something [hed] really wish to see more than once, “Murphy insisted he never really expected to land the superhero role. Read what he said below: I don’t think I was about to land the role, Murphy confessed. The only actor who was right about that role at the time, in my opinion, was Christian Bale, and he absolutely broke it. So for me it was just an experience and then it turned into something else. He became that character, Scarecrow, and it turned into a working relationship with Chris. So I look back very, very fondly on that time, but I never, ever, ever considered myself Bruce Wayne material. Murphy auditioned forBatman beginsafter the breakout roles in28 days later(2002) andCold mountain(2003). Unlike Bale, who beat Joshua Jackson, Eion Bailey, Josh Hartnett, David Boreanaz, Jake Gyllenhaal and even The black Knights Joker, Heath Ledger, Murphy wasn’t exactly a high profile actor. Since then, Murphy has become exactly that; starring in big and small screen projects including Thomas Shelby’s play in the hugely popular BBCPeaky Blinderswhich is currently filming its sixth and final season after a 10-month delay linked to the coronavirus. Murphy is currently promoting John Krasinski’sA Quiet Place: Part II. In the film, Murphy plays Emmett, a mysterious friend of Krasinskis’ character Lee. That said, he looks set to continue down the antagonistic road that started inBatman begins; if he plays the morally ambiguous Shelby inPeaky Blindersor someone who is just trying to fight for survival in silence. In the same way that it’s hard to imagine anyone other than Bale wearing a Nolans cape and hood, it’s impossible to imagine Murphys’ career without this 2003 screen test. More: Origins And Meaning Of The Term Peaky Blinders Explained Source: Hollywood journalist Who is Kraven? Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Spider-Man character explained

