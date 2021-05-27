Teresa grilled over rumors of Luis’ ‘dark’ past and ‘sexual obsession’





Teresa also claims that Joe told her that seeing her with a new man “broke my heart in a million pieces”. Teresa Giudice’s boyfriend Luis Ruelas was a very big topic of conversation on the second and final installment of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion on Wednesday night. After a packet highlighting the start of their romance on the show, Giudice revealed that she spoke to other guys before Luis, but they were “nothing serious.” She added that the two say “I love you”, that she gets along well with his two children – he has sons aged 17 and 19 – and Luis’ ex-wife. Teresa was then asked if her ex, Joe Giudice, had ever been clear that he had cheated on her. “No, he didn’t. Look, I’m the type to who, he sticks his pee in someone else, he’ll never put it on me again,” she said. “I would never go for that. I never caught it.” She also told Andy Cohen that she really didn’t know if to believe him and added that she was completely loyal to Joe while he was in jail. She also said Luis was the only man she had had sex with besides Joe in the past 20 years. <br /> Cohen then wanted to know how the recent dinner she and Luis had with Joe went, after the trio dated Teresa and Joe’s children in the Bahamas. “It really wasn’t weird,” Teresa said, “The kids were like, ‘Mom, make sure there isn’t too much IMT.’ “She, of course, meant PDA. “[Joe] said to Gia, “Seeing your mom with someone else broke my heart in a million pieces,” “Teresa said.” I felt bad. I wasn’t trying to hurt her or anything. “ She went on to say that daughters Gabriella and Audriana were doing well with the separation from Joe, but Gia and Milania “have serious issues about it”. Gia and Teresa are in therapy, while Milania will soon start seeing a therapist. Teresa said Luis was actually a longtime “RHONJ” viewer, saying he “watched everything” and told her, “I’m going to treat you like you’ve never been treated before” after seen his relationship with Joe.

Well done / Getty Joe Gorga says Joe Giudice Feud affected his relationship with his nieces

See the story Cohen then asked about a few rumors about her man that have been published in the press, starting with a Page six claiming he was “obsessed with sex” and required sex up to four times a day. “Obviously you can’t believe everything you read, but yeah, I found my match,” Teresa said. When asked if the article in question “scared her”, she replied, “Not at all. I told her to just ignore it.” He also asked her about former RHONJ star Kim DePaola’s claims about the Behind the Velvet Rope with the David Yontef podcast, in which she said he was emotionally abusive towards his former girlfriends and even cut his tires. “Next question. I’m not talking about sewer rats, sorry,” she replied. When Andy pushed a little harder, asking if anything in the press had upset her, she said no. “I feel bad for him that this is happening because of me. These girls are so thirsty,” she added.

Instagram Joe Giudice opens up about ‘awkward’ dinner with ex-wife Teresa and her new boyfriend

See the story

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos