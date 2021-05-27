Entertainment
Chrissy Teigen’s Vrbo Ad Receives Online Criticism: ‘We Deserve Better’
The hits keep coming Chrissy teigen and its business partners.
Earlier this month, vacation home rental service Vrbo posted a three-and-a-half-minute video featuring Teigen and her husband. John legend gushing over their VRBO vacation property, shortly before the cookbook author started catching fire for cyberbullying Courtney stodden, Lindsay Lohan and more.
An ad for the rental service featuring Teigen was featured on Monday night’s episode of “The voice“and fans weren’t too happy to see her on screen.
“VRBO, cancel your collaboration with Chrissy NOW unless you support telling kids to kill themselves,” wrote a Twitter user.
CHRISSY TEIGEN’S KITCHEN LINE CRAVINGS IS NO LONGER SOLD ONLINE BY TARGET
“My family and I are using your service to list our property,” said another, addressing VRBO. “We deserve better than you to use @chrissyteigen as an ambassador. This issue is negatively impacting our business. Please act now!”
Another quoted a tweet posted by Vrbo on April 28 which read, “A place for everyone leaves no room for hate. If you mistreat people, there is no place for you on Vrbo. Everyone deserves to be where kindness reigns.”
“If cuteness reigns (see your tweet on April 28), how can you let Chrissy Teigen represent your brand?” a twitter user asked. “You said it yourselves; if you mistreat people, there is no place for you on VRBO. If she represents VRBO, my properties will not be advertised there.”
WILL CHRISSY TEIGEN “BULLY” RECOVER FROM CYBERBULLYING SCANDAL?
“@vrbo clearly has no compassion / respect for victims of bullying or women, ” yet another added. “@chrissyteigen I will never use their services again.”
The ad remains on YouTube, although comments have been disabled.
Representatives for Vrbo and Teigen did not immediately respond to Fox Business’s request for comment.
Trouble started for Teigen earlier this year when Stodden, 26, accused the “Chrissy’s Court” star of previously cyberbullying Stodden and even encourage suicide.
Teigen apologized publicly, but Stodden did not find the excuses satisfactory. Shortly after, more allegations of cyberbullying emerged as more and more tweets resurfaced.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS
Since then she business partnerships have taken a hit, with Macy recently stated it is “do not actively sell Cravings by Chrissy Teigen on our site”.
