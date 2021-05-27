His last Huzzah weekend of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival

The Scarborough Renaissance Festival, sponsored by T-Mobile, concludes its 40th season with The Last Huzzah, a grand celebration of music, joy and magic over the 3-day Memorial Day weekend, the 29th, 30th and May 31.

Step back in time for the time of a lifetime this holiday weekend with over 25 stages of extraordinary non-stop entertainment including full combat games, bird of prey displays, sword fighters , fire whips, jugglers, high-flying acrobats, musicians and sword-swallowers Just to name a few. There are hundreds of exquisite craft shops and incredible artisan demonstrations. Plus, the Sirens’ Lagoon, children’s chivalry ceremonies, a grand parade, Renaissance rides, games of skill and much more.

Each day of the holiday weekend, visitors can also join in the fun of the all-new historic Scarborough tour. It’s your very own guided tour through the 40-year history of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. You can join the tour at 2pm each day as it starts at the Hightower stage near the front door.

On Monday, May 31, Memorial Day, the Scarborough Renaissance Festival will honor our military personnel. They invite all current and retired military service members to receive a free yellow belt to commemorate their service and to parade in the Grand Parade. Scarves can be picked up at the Village Armory located in the Crown Meadow area of ​​the Festival.

A select group of servicemen will also carry a large American flag as well as individual flags of the military branch during the Grand Parade Immediately after the parade there will be a special commemoration and tribute ceremony for our fallen servicemen in front of the flag. of the Crown. in the Crown Meadow area of ​​the Festival. As always, active duty military members get a $ 4 admission discount off adult admission when they present their military ID at the festival box office.

“We invite everyone to come this weekend for the last three days of our 40th season to experience the splendor and magic of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival! Said Doug Keller, general manager of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. fun and lively entertainment, amazing crafts and craftsman demonstrations and we can’t wait to conclude our 2021 season with an awesome final weekend this Memorial Day Saturday, Sunday and Monday not to be missed!

The guest craftsman this weekend is Georgia Jones-Godwin and her clay sculptures. The limited engagement artists are Celtic Legacy, Statue Comedius de Marbelous, Pride of Ireland, Cirque La Vie and Shakespeare Approves. The full non-stop entertainment schedule and list of stores (including over 20 new ones) can be found at www.SRFestival.com.

Wines featured this weekend at the Daily Wine Tasting Events will be “Flynns Favorites” and beers featured at the Daily Beer Tasting Events will be “Seamus Suggestions”. Tasting events have a limited number of seats available and require a separate ticket. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. Buy your tickets now before they sell out!

Visitors should also be aware that many areas of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival, such as kitchens, games, rides, attractions, etc., only accept cash. Visitors are strongly recommended to bring enough cash for their visit to avoid queues at festival ATMs.

The health and safety of their employees, participants and visitors is the number one priority of Scarborough Renaissance Festivals. They have worked closely with local authorities to ensure that all CDC protocols and guidelines will be followed so that they can organize a safe and fun event for everyone. They have developed comprehensive guidelines and protocols that are in place for the 2021 season for visitors and participants. These include a face mask requirement (which is still in place), social distancing, and more. All guidelines and protocols can be found on their website at www.SRFestival.com

Admission is $ 37 for adults and $ 17 for children aged 5 to 12. Children 4 and under are always admitted free. Tickets are available online and discounted tickets can be purchased at Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores in North Texas.

A special discount offer can also be found at participating North Texas T-Mobile stores. Scarborough Renaissance Festivalis is also sponsored by Dr Pepper.