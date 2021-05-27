San Bruno couple say mountain lion broke into their home





There was a cat burglar – literally – in San Bruno, less than a week after another big cat sighting in San Francisco. “My eyes focused on this huge animal and I said, ‘What is this?’ “said a woman identifying herself as Rose. Her husband, Steve, answered her question: “A mountain lion on our couch.” Rose says she “made a quick U-turn to the bedroom.” It happened around 12:20 am at their home on Ross Way near Skyline College. Their property is safeguarded in an open space. The mountain lion jumped from a fence through a window, smashing it. “Glass was right everywhere,” Rose said. “He walked up into the living room and then, you know, he felt trapped, so he was running around, he knocked over a TV and a few things,” Steve said. Authorities say the mountain lion may have spotted Steve’s taxidermy trophy heads mounted on a wall. One is a bison, the other a moose. “You can’t blame the animal if he saw something he might have thought, you know it was a meal for him,” Steve said. Neighbor Cantrez Triplitt agreed. “Obviously the mountain lion didn’t know they weren’t real, and he’s clearly hungry and wants food,” Triplitt said. Steve chased the animal away, and he ran out the same window he entered. The couple take it all in stride, tying everything back to Mother Nature. “The wildlife had the land before us,” Steve said. “We are encroaching on theirs.” Wildlife officials say they have heard of other cases of mountain lions breaking into homes – after seeing their own reflection in the window, “It’s not very common, but it has happened in the past,” said Patrick Foy of California Fish and Wildlife. “And there’s no real way to understand exactly what motivated these animals to do this.” Rose said, “I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life.” Officials are trying to see if the mountain lion had a tracker on it. It is not known if the cat is injured. Steve doesn’t think so, saying, “The cat is fine and we’re fine.”

