Cody says his American Dream promo was curated and tested by focus groups
On the May 12 edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes cut a long promo for hype his Double or nothing quarrel with Anthony Ogogo.
Most of us thought it was a program between Cody and the award-winning student of a man who had betrayed him. But in a long speech on Rhodes, we learned that it was actually America against its enemies. That’s why, for this one battle alone, he would take his father’s nickname and fight as the American Dream.
It quickly became a hot topic on the wrestling web, as most of us thought it was personal issues between Cody and his Nightmare Family stable and a betraying group, led by chief traitor QT Marshall, mentor of Ogogos. It was also a promo for many, this writer included, deemed disjointed, and needlessly and awkwardly injecting race and politics into history for no good reason.
Given that reaction, you think someone behind the scenes at AEW would have given Cody a few notes on the segment before heading into the ring with a live microphone. Or maybe he just proposed it on the spot, which he’s probably authorized to do as the company’s executive vice president.
No, says Rhodes GameSpots Wrestling buddies professional wrestling podcast the segment was analyzed in depth well before May 12:
It probably won’t sound cool, because a lot of wrestlers, especially wrestlers in my day, will lie to you and say, Oh, I just created this promo on the spot, which is bullshit.
But whatever. I worked a lot on my promotions for weeks. We’ve got a full chat group for them, crazy as it sounds. It’s a data-driven business, so I workshop everything I do. And because my promotions were held to a very high standard, people pick them up and find things in there and put a microscope in there, which I love.
What strikes me as crazy is that for weeks of workshops and focus groups, no one said it didn’t really fit the story you told, and also its rambling. Oh, and something else! It’s going to really rub some people the wrong way.
Maybe that’s because Rhodes sold it to focus group members the same way he did. at Wrestling buddies. ‘Cause what he told them cuts the fat from the promo we got Dynamite. It still adds a bunch of stuff at the last minute to a feud that was just Cody versus a hard hitting guy – but it better justifies the American Dream angle.
When I was just thinking about what the story really is, Anthony is living the American dream for real. All the wrestlers, like Bruno Sammartino, to whom I referred in my interview, who came, lived the American dream here.
[With] what [that] means and [it being] Memorial Day weekend and the fans are coming back and just all this great synergy and kismet, I ended up saying it once. He will not fight the American nightmare. Hell is fighting the American dream. And when I said it, I just couldn’t get past it. I thought, that’s it. This is the ticket.
Cody also explained the father / son aspect of using the moniker in a way that resonated – and not just because his Batman and Robins analogy resonated with my geeky heart:
I’m a big Batman reader and all the characters I love about Batman are all screwed up Robins. Damiens a killer. Dick is pretty much the only one with his head on his shoulders. Jason, it’s obviously Red Hood, Tim, etc. They all have problems. And that’s what it feels like to be a second generation wrestler. There was a bunch of broken toys and it’s one of those times when it feels like you’re putting on the cape and hood. If anyone can do it, do it justice, and do it with honor, it could be me. Maybe not full time and maybe not long term, but for one night I’ll be the Batman.
Which sounds good! Batman tales like “Prodigal,” “Batman Reborn,” and “Superheavy” where a sidekick or supporting character has to put on the hood for a while are compelling. But that was not won in this case, neither by the story of Codys until May 12, nor by the promo he delivered that night.
If only someone in one of those workshops had mentioned this to him …
