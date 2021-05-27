5 times Shah Rukh Khan spoke about AbRam: From the meaning of his name to future projects in Bollywood | Entertainment News





Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife interior designer Gauri Khan are the proud parents of three children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and their youngest child, AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh is very close to all of his children, but over the past two years he has been seen more with AbRam as the other two have grown up and are studying abroad. AbRam was born in 2013 through surrogacy. Many of Shah Rukh’s social media posts are about his youngest child – whether it’s his meeting fans gathering outside his home, Mannat, or his routine Instagram posts. On his eighth birthday, here is the list of what Shah Rukh had said about his son. 1) AbRam and Taimur work together In 2017, in a conversation with frequent co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh discussed how the two would make sure that when their kids grew up, they worked together. A report from Pinkvilla quoted Shah Rukh as saying, “Like Taimur and AbRam … Like you said I haven’t worked much with Kapoor’s men, we’ll make sure that Kapoor (Taimur) and Khan (Abram) work together. ” The answer came after Kareena noted that Shah Rukh had not worked with many men in the Kapoor family. He added: “They are both so famous that, whether we like it or not, they will work alone.” 2) Meaning of AbRam The meaning of the name AbRam has generated a lot of enthusiasm. In a media interaction in 2013, after the birth of his son, he explained, “AbRam is a Jewish connotation of Hazrat Ibrahim, so I think it’s a good mix. … It sounds great with the name of the Hindu god Ramez in it. “ 3) Premature birth of AbRam AbRam, who was born through surrogacy, was born premature at 34 weeks and spent a lot of time in the hospital. There was constant media attention and speculation and this had troubled Shah Rukh a lot. Speaking to PTI, he said: This is one of the only things that made me uncomfortable in my career is that you take a child who is sick when it is born and you make it a problem that I find very shameful. I am a movie star, tell me, but not my children. “ 4) Shah Rukh’s equation with his children Shah Rukh had always said he was a cold father to his children. In March of this year, he hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. A fan asked him if he had any friends, as he once mentioned on Koffee With Karan that he didn’t have any. Shah Rukh replied, Nahi ab mere bachche mother dost hain (No, now my children are my friends). Another fan asked if he was a strict dad, to which he said: Children were made to kiss and love and make mistakes, not scolding or abuse. 5) AbRam’s resemblance to his famous father Ever since the first photos of AbRam as a toddler appeared online, fans were quick to note the similarity between him and Shah Rukh. Collages made by AbRam fans as a toddler and baby photos of Shah Rukh would flood the internet. Shah Rukh himself addressed this issue with a message on Twitter, claiming that AbRam was like him. Sharing a collage of father and son and addressing him as Mini Me, the actor wrote, “You never really understand your personality unless you have a Mini Me that acts the same. “ there: 10



