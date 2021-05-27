St. Vincent’s Sixth Album Daddys Home Consciously Turns the Music of 1970s Icons Around

After a four-year hiatus and a marketing campaign saturated with vintage imagery, Annie Clark (known as St. Vincent) released her sixth album Daddy’s house. Saint-Vincent’s earlier music, , robotic, virtuoso and bordering on grotesque, often stood out from his contemporaries or even from musicians of previous eras. Unlike his other five records, Daddys Home puts Clark in conversation with former artists, mostly from the 1970s, to create a completely redefined sound and personality. But if there is something that makes this album consistent with the rest of Saint-Vincent’s work, it’s this: it surprises.

The opening track and first single Pay Your Way in Pain begins with a Vaudevillian piano before switching to a synthesized funk beat just distorted enough to be recognizable to fans of St. Vincent. It’s what we’ve all been waiting for, and Clark is playing that. The show has only just begun, she sings in the second verse. Yet there is also a certain insecurity hidden by cheeky rhythms and vocals as Clark asks, remember me? Sporadic elements thrown into the song a clicking percussion instrument, a single short glissando seem desperate to attract attention, desperate to remember.

As the song draws to a close, a mix of synth, guitar and matching noise accompanies the background vocals that dot the song with the words Pay, pain / Pray, shame and What do you want? What do you want? A stagnant voice comes out of this discord, singing sadly: I want to be loved. So, we start Daddys Home with a hymn of pathetic performativity, a cry of self-aware approval and self-mockery.

Clarks ‘second single from the album, The Melting of the Sun, brilliantly refines the direction of the albums and clarifies Clarks’ relationship with his revamped character of St. Vincent. Just as Clarks ‘music often contains a central sonic moment halfway through the song, in The Melting of the Sun Clarks’ lyrics create an identity crisis halfway through. She sits among the struggles of former female musicians from Saint Joni Mitchell to Proud Nina Simone in asking, so who am I trying to be? / A benzo beauty queen?

By calling out the character behind the album, Clark shows she’s into the joke. Everything from the intense album marketing campaign to the funk-influenced production of the 1970s touches on the theme of the search for truth in the space between authenticity and facade. Influences from the past infiltrate his music, pushing the boundaries between old and new. At the Holiday Party has shades of Joni Mitchells A case of you with its light ukulele strumming, and Live in The Dream echoes Pink Floyds Breathe in the air) with his syrupy slide guitar and his mirage voice. Clark lets us know that sometimes we need performances to reach reality, by singing. To tell the truth, I lied.

But St. Vincent’s music never seemed to care about sating or pleasing listeners, and Clark is at his best when he’s most ruthless. One of the most memorable songs, Down, is a powerful version of a revenge ballad in which a woman comes back to an abuser. In contrast to its title, Down unfolds in sonic stages that build up in intensity until we hit a funky chorus with a grooving and catchy guitar riff. Other highlights include the twangy Down And Out Downtown and My Baby Wants a Baby, backed by brass.

Apart from the strength of the individual songs, however, it’s hard to say whether the narrow theme of the album as a whole allows or inhibits its success. The three-act narrative structure defined by the buzzing interludes seems arbitrary and does little to create cohesion in the listening experience. Their inclusion suggests that we should listen to the album in order, but when we weren’t sure exactly Why order matters.

Yet despite all the confusion, the album is keenly aware of its flaws and lineage. In My Baby Wants a Baby, Clark sings, I Have Your Eyes and Your Mistakes, and these lyrics lucidly summarize this delicate album legacy of how he takes both the innovative and complicated parts of St.

On first listen, Daddys Home is not quite what you would expect from St. Vincent. His past albums are often a mix of songs that are fun to listen to and songs that, well, aren’t. Tracks like Rattlesnake, Bad believer and Chloe in the afternoon are decidedly squeaky in the ear, and many others include long instrumental interludes of robotic dissonance.

Daddys Home does not have this; most are decidedly insinuating to the ear pleasant and eye-catching. But that’s not to say that Clarks’ new sound lacks the virtuosity of its past music. In the end, Daddys Home, represents an ambitious project of self-awareness and sonic complexity that is sure to delight longtime fans.