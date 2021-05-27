Entertainment
a review of a romance
A review by Nalini Haynes
In the interest of full disclosure: I am not Indian although my name indicates otherwise.
Mini is a Native American whose sister, Vinnie, announces her engagement and a speedy marriage. Their mother passed away several years ago, so Mini is determined to give Vinnie a good Punjabi marriage. So the sister of the bride from Bollywood sets out to organize the wedding during her last year (I think) of high school.
With a title like this, you just know the story is romance. And, if it was on TV, the color would be super saturated, everyone would be gorgeous, the costume porn would be fabulous, and there would be a lot of singing and dancing. (I need the movie, stat!)
Mini as a model
People often disparage romance, failing to recognize its feminist roots. (For more, check out this podcast featuring Sarah Mayberry, Anne Gracie, and Kate Cuthbert.) However, Mini is a great role model for young women as well as being the protagonist of a sweet romance.
Father Minis makes a flippant comment about not idling an engine because of global warming. Although Mini was normally careful to avoid such waste, in this case she needed a moment with mom so she sat in her mom’s van with music playing. And, to play music, she needed to run the engine. A bit of an “oops” moment – even in the story – but also understandable.
Mini is against fast fashion. She works in a thrift store that recycles and renovates recent designer clothes and she loves it. Mini far prefers an expensive multi-purpose piece, new or used, than twenty pieces of fast fashion. And the girl can sew! She does renovations, fittings and creates her own styles, which is part of the story.
Despite being a Bollywood romance, Mini and her entourage are focused on her future, which they believe will involve a career. Various people are pushing Mini to get ready for college. No one is pushing her into an early marriage.
Cultural issues
Some cultural issues appear throughout this novel, but others are implied. India is a large country with many cultures. It is a strong theme in this story about the marriage of two American Indians from different parts of India and the expectations of their families.
I wondered how much knowledge is supposed Bollywood sister of the bride, especially with things like the importance of fire in the wedding ceremony. Although the explanations for the cultural difference are minimal, this novel is still accessible to whites. What if you are curious? Google is your friend. Explanations would have slowed the story down.
At first the statements in their native language were translated into English, but later this tended to be overlooked.
I admit I love Bollywood musical romances as long as they are in English (I can’t read the subtitles due to my visual impairment), so this novel was a treat. I was predisposed to take advantage of it. No one pressuring Mini for an early marriage and abandoning their career was the icing on the cake. The family mumbles about how people thought the wedding should wait was also refreshing.
The verdict
Bajpai knows what she writes and ticks all the boxes of her genre with a great feminist angle. Bollywood sister of the bride is a magnificent romance that must appear on screen as Crazy Rich Asians.
Book Details
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars
ISBN: 9781760526825
To print: Children A&U (Allen & Unwin)
Posted: June 2021
Format: Softcover – B format, 304 pages
Age: 13 – 18 Really?! Surely not. It’s sweet romance for all ages – Editor
Category: Children
Material: Love and relationship stories, Native Americans, cultural issues
