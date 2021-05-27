Did Black Swan, Chameleon or Piglet win?

Spoiler alert! The following contains details of Fox’s May 26 finale “The masked singer”, Including the identities of unmasked celebrities.

These are all people! “The masked singer“crowned her Season 5 winner on Wednesday with the help of last season’s winner. LeAnn Rimes who ClenchedtheGolden Mask Trophy as Sun, appeared as a guest panelist for the finale. She also helped open the show, performing her song “How Do I Live” with current season finalists Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet.

How did Rimes behave across the panel table? And who among the show’s detectives Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke won the Golden Ear Trophy (the award given to the panelist who most often identified the masked celebrity in their first impression)?

Here’s how the final went.

Chameleon keeps his cool-io

The father of the familysaid “The Masked Singer” was a favorite to see with his son in his final clue package. Chameleon also said he wanted to go all the way in the competition, in order to be the first rap-only artist to win.

The Live Lizard transformed the studio scene into “Gangsta’s Paradise” when he performed the track Coolio, starring LV. Judges’ estimates for the finalists were retained until the results portion of the program.

Black Swan’s swan song impresses

Black Swans was surprised to see how far she had come in the competition. “Honestly, I didn’t come thinking of winning,” she said in her clue file, “partly because of my stage fright, which might be surprising because I was known to the world. full before I get my driver’s license. “

Despite Black Swan’s anxiety, Scherzinger was delighted with the singer’s performance of Michael Bolton’s heart-wrenching ballad “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You.”

“You took us to church for the final,” Scherzinger said.

Piglet leaves Jeong ‘speechless’

In his kit of clues, Piglet spoke of wanting to step down, after feeling too exposed in the public eye. “I was one of the first people to open my life to the public,” he said. “It was before social media, and believe me, without the filters. The reviews were so strong I had to become a pretty private person after that.”

Porcelet’s interpretation of “Faithfully” by Journey moved Jeong. “It was amazing,” said the panelist. “I am speechless.”

The results are in

Chameleon fans will likely stick their tongue out to the contender who ends up in third place.

Before the star unmasks, show the host Nick cannon shared the panel’s first impressions and collated their final responses. McCarthy no longer suspected Oscar winner Denzel Washington. Instead, she leaned over to rapper Gucci Mane. Thicke has gone from former LMFAO member Redfoo to “We Dem Boyz” artist Wiz Khalifa.Cannon (which missed emissions due to positive COVID-19 testand later turned out to beBulldog) for Khalifa. Jeong thought his previous estimate of NBA player Dwight Howard was off limits. So he went with the artist “Im Different” 2 Chainz, an intuition that Rimes supported.

Chameleon’s alter ego turned out to be the one and only Wiz Khalifa.

Now on to the rest of tonight’s big reveals: Despite the voices that helped her soar through the competition, Black Swan took second place, making Piglet the winning act of the season.

Thicke initially speculated that singer Rita Ora was under the feathers, which changed for “Motivation” singer Normani. McCarthy ditched his guess as “Gossip Girl” alum Leighton Meester in the past and settled on Grammy-winning Monica. Jeong traded in “Domino” singer Jessie J for “Dancing with the Devil” artist Demi Lovato. Scherzinger ditched singer Natasha Bedingfield for another: JoJo, a Rimes-endorsed guess.

Ruffling most of the panel’s feathers, Black Swan turned out to be JoJo.

And who could Piglet be?

Scherzinger forgot his original assumption of Australian singer Cody Simpson for Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell. Thicke ditched Nick Lachey’s initial intuition of Goo Goo Dolls ‘John Rzeznikfor 98 Degrees’. Although Jeong initially thought of Adam Lambert, the “American Idol” finalist, he chose “Hawkeye” star Jeremy Renner. McCarthy, whose intestine directed her to Lachey, stuck with that assumption. Rimes also chose Lachey.

Well, great minds think the same way. Thicke, McCarthy, and Rimes’ choices were correct: Piglet, with Lachey under the mask, is officially the Season 5 champion.

“I had the best time on this incredibly twisted and weird ride that is ‘The Masked Singer’,” he said.

Thicke attributed Piglet’s victory to the competitor’s skill and ability to be a player.

“You did two things so well, and that’s why you won, it’s because when you sang, you sang with so much emotion, there was always so much emotion in her voice, you could. feel it, ”Thicke said. so stupid in between that he was just a lovable character who took us all over. “

“My kids have wanted me to do this show for so long, like, ‘Daddy, daddy, please do’ Masked Singer ‘,” Lachey said. “And so I’m so excited. They have no idea I did this. “

Referring to his gold trophy, he added: “Daddy is coming home with some gear.”

McCarthy also left this season with an award. For the second year in a row, she won the Golden Ear Trophy.

