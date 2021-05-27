Neena Gupta talks about sexual advances from Bollywood men; adds: “ No one can take anyone for a ride ”

Neena Gupta has always been a beacon of hope, strength and independence not only for women in Bollywood, but across the country. she has always lived her life on her own terms, never seemed to take the baton of anyone and many women from generation to generation have followed her example. This is why her last interview might surprise a lot of people, where she was quoted as saying: No one can take anyone for a ride unless someone wants to take that ride. Also Read – Mother’s Day 2021: Sheeba Chaddha Explains How Unreasonable It Is To Expect Mothers To Be Perfect [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

While speaking to a big daily about her experiences in Bollywood as a single woman for the longest time, before finally finding a partner later in life, Neena Gupta said men in the industry made advances to her. sexual, believing that a single woman would. be more vulnerable, but she would soon realize their intentions. Following this revelation, she said no one in the industry could be taken for a ride until they wanted to. Also Read – The Intern Remake: You’ll Never Believe Who Got Roped To Direct Deepika Padukone Star

Among other related news, the Badhaai Ho actress recently announced her autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh, which is set to launch on June 14. Sharing the release date on the official Instagram handle, Neena Gupta said in a video she posted, I thought in these very difficult and dark times when we are stuck at home we are sad and anxious, maybe my book will help you walk through some of the tough days. Watch the video below: Also Read – Badhaai Do: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and the rest of the team conclude the program with a special video “ Pawri Ho Rahi Hai ”

So what do you think of Neena Gupta’s recent statements. Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.



