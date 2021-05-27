Samuel E. Wright, voice of Sebastian in The Little Mermaid, dies at 72





Samuel E. Wright, a veteran stage actor who won two Tony Award nominations but was best known for voicing the stubborn crab Sebastian in the 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid, died Monday at his home in Walden , New York. He was 72 years old. The cause was prostate cancer, which he had been battling for three years, his daughter Dee Wright-Kelly said. Mr. Wright starred in eight Broadway shows starting with Jesus Christ Superstar in 1971. His most prominent role was as Mufasa in the original cast of Disneys The Lion King, earning him one of his nominations for Tony for Best Actor in a Musical in 1998. He received another nomination for the same award in 1984 for his role in The Tap Dance Kid.

But Mr. Wright reached his widest audience by working on several Disney films, most notably The Little Mermaid, in which he voiced the Jamaican crab Sebastian. In the film, he performs the song Under the Sea, with the aim of preventing Ariel, a rebellious mermaid princess, from engaging with humans and falling in love with a prince named Eric.

Among the lyrics he sings to try to keep her in the ocean: Ariel, listen to me / The human world is a mess / Life under the sea is better than anything they did up there In a 1991 interview with the Los Angeles TimesMr. Wright said he was grateful for the role of Sebastian, which he has reprized in other Disney films, appearances and TV shows. Maybe not all actors would say that, but if I didn’t want to be immortal I wouldn’t be an actor, Mr Wright told the newspaper. I want to make my little mark on the world. Actors’ worst nightmare is to hear Sam Wright in 10 years? Who was Sam Wright? Samuel Ernest Wright was born on November 20, 1948 in Camden, South Carolina, to Richard Wright, a carpenter, and Louise (Cooper) Wright, who died when Mr. Wright was an infant.

Mr Wright attended Camden High School, where he was bitten by the theater bug when cast in a contentious production called Sitting Bull, according to his family. He briefly attended South Carolina State University hoping to study drama, but there was no drama department at the university. In 1968, he moved to New York to pursue his dream: to play full time.

He also sang Kiss the Girl in the animated film, trying to get Eric to kiss Ariel after losing his voice in a magical exchange with a sea witch named Ursula to become a human and attempt to be with the prince. .

Mr. Wright also played Kron, the antagonistic dinosaur, in the Disney 2000 animated film Dinosaur, which also has a turn in Walt Disney World Resorts Animal Kingdom. He also played Dizzy Gillespie in the 1988 Clint Eastwoods film, Bird. In 1994, Mr. Wright co-founded the Hudson Valley Conservatory, a performing arts school, with his wife. The conservatory offers courses in theater, music and dance. Tuesday the New Rose Theater Group, a non-profit group with the conservatory, announced a scholarship fund on behalf of Mr. Wrights. In addition to his wife and daughter, Mr. Wright is survived by another daughter, Keely Wright; one son, Sammy Wright; one sister, Edna Harris; and three grandchildren. Reflecting on the lasting impression of her father’s most famous role, Ms Wright-Kelly said she recalled going to a local cinema to watch The Little Mermaid when it was released and reflecting on how Sebastian looked and acted exactly like his father. There was my father, she said.

I remember looking around and looking at all the children’s faces and saying: Oh my God, everyone loves this, she recalls. I was young, but I knew things were going to change for us. I realized that I was going to share my dad with other people because Sebastian was incredibly loved. Alain Delaquettre contributed to the research.

