Bollywood Music Lovers Supported by Community Foundation Grant





A GROUP united by their love of Bollywood music has grown into a radio show in its own right, thanks to a grant from the Dorset Community Foundation.

Bollywood music fans began meeting at the Russell Court Hotel in Bournemouth two years ago to share their enjoyment of music, but, when the group of 100 were forced to stay at home during lockdown, President Ramesh Lal looked for other ways to stay indoors. to touch.

With a community of some 10,000 Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani families in Dorset, he hoped there would be an audience for a radio show. “It’s a link with the cultural heritage of our audience,” said Lal. “It makes them feel at home if they remember a song, it reminds them of memories and it is a reminder of their family. “Their names are mentioned and it’s just as important as the music. Hearing your name read while reading the application makes a real difference and connects the community. ” To set up the station, Mr Ramest approached Hot Radio in Bournemouth, which found a niche. “They have a studio but we couldn’t get into it because of Covid so we had to build a place to record the show.” A grant of £ 4,500 from the foundation’s Dorset Coronavirus Community Fund has purchased the equipment to go to a studio at the home of newly recruited presenter Anjali Mavi. Bollywood Beats with Anjali began airing on June 9 of last year, releasing its “raga to bhangra” selection of classic Indian and contemporary songs requested by listeners. The shows are released at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and air in English and Hindi. The show’s community involvement also spawned the Indian community of Bournemouth Poole Christchurch, a Covid response group that produced face masks for the NHS and catering workers, delivered hot meals provided by the Russell Court Hotel to older members of the community who protected and ran errands. The group worked with Dorset Healthcare to organize a community immunization day at BIC and had their own volunteers there to reassure those concerned about immunization. Mr Lal added: “We are convinced that everyone should be vaccinated, so we want to actively promote it because our community members are the most at risk. “We have doctors among our volunteers so they could answer questions from anyone who might be hesitant and explain why it was important to get the vaccine.” The group organized another immunization day on July 25. Meanwhile, its members can’t wait to get back to hosting live music events and see the show’s audience increase. Mr Lal said: “The love of music brought us all together, but we had no idea it would go from being a bit of a fun social thing to that. “One of the ways we thought we could bring people together is Bollywood music because the people of northern India speak a different language than the people of the south, but what unites them is music. from Bollywood. It’s one way to reach everyone. ” The long-term goal is its own dedicated station, like Southampton’s Unity 101. Community Foundation Director Grant Robson said, “The way MLB has grown and the good work it does for its community is amazing. We are delighted to see them succeed on air and spread not only the Covid message, but the sheer joy of music as well. ” Listen to Bollywood Beats on 102.8 FM or on hot.radio







