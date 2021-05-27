Suhana Khan and birthday boy AbRam are too cool for school in this flashback





Suhana and AbRam in an image from her Instagram Story (courtesy suhanakhan2) Strong points Suhana posted a birthday wish for AbRam on her Instagram Story

AbRam turns 8 on May 27

Suhana also recently celebrated her 21st birthday. New Delhi: Suhana Khan, who is miles away from little brother AbRam, wished her her 8th birthday with an adorable video shared on her Instagram story. Suhana Khan, known for her love of simple legends, has just introduced AbRam as a “birthday boy” to her Instafam. The video she shared is just a glimpse of a fun moment she shared with AbRam when she was home recently. In the video, Suhana and AbRam can be seen relaxing by the pool – she asks for a kiss and AbRam adorably obliges. AbRam is the youngest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri. Suhana and AbRam have an older brother named Aryan, 23. Suhana Khan’s Instagram story has been shared by fan clubs. Here’s how she wished AbRam on her 8th birthday: Suhana also recently shared her 21st birthday in New York City, where she is pursuing graduate studies at Columbia University. On her birthday, Suhana entered a new year in her life with this post: Meanwhile, Aryan Khan graduated from the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California in 2020. Prior to joining the university, Aryan Khan was a classmate with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, at Sevenoaks School in Kent, London. Their lot vanished from school in 2016. In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. His next one should be an action thriller Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand. Pathan will be produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. While Shah Rukh will play the lead role, actress Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have reportedly been roped up as co-stars.







