Ek Mini Katha, Friends The Reunion, Ragnarok Season 2: What to watch on May 27





The long-awaited Reunion of Friends special edition premieres today on ZEE5. With Friends: The Reunion, there is a lot of new content on the OTT platforms. Here are the latest headlines on streaming services. Title Platform Language Friends Reunion ZEE5 English Ek Mini Katha Amazon Prime Video Telugu Koi Jaane Na Amazon Prime Video Hindi Ragnarok Season 2 Netflix Norwegian Black space Netflix Israeli Blue miracle Netflix English I am Rada: Serendipity Netflix Spanish Eden Netflix Japanese The last two days Neestream Malayalam Friends: Reunion – ZEE5 The eagerly awaited reunion special of the American sitcom Friends will be broadcast on ZEE5 in India from 12:32 pm. The show brings back David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow as they cherish the days of the show. Ek Mini Katha – Amazon Prime Video Ek Mini Katha, along with Santosh Shoban, follows a man struggling with serious body image issues. Things change when he decides to take matters into his own hands. The comedy film is directed by Karthik Rapolu. Koi Jaane Na – Amazon Prime Video Koi Jaane Na, starring Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur, hit theaters earlier this year. Directed by Amin Hajee, the film follows a writer who has merged his reality with his fictional world. The film also has a dance number with Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam. Ragnarok Season 2 – Netflix Ragnarok is a Norwegian thriller based on Norse mythology. The show’s first season debuted in 2020 and received a lot of praise. The synopsis for the second season reads: Mythic mayhem looms as Magne seeks help in his ongoing battle against giant enemies and deals with an unmanageable brother endowed with divine powers. Black Space – Netflix The Israeli series on Netflix follows a detective who investigates a mass shooting at a local high school. His methods may not be orthodox, but his manners seem to promise an engaging spectacle. Blue Miracle – Netflix Blue Miracle revolves around the tutor and children of a cash-strapped orphanage. The tutor and children team up with a retired boat captain to participate in a fishing competition and raise money for the orphanage. Eden – Netflix A girl is raised in a world of robots. Since the girl hasn’t been anywhere else, she finds her world perfectly normal until she starts questioning those around her. The Japanese animated series was created by Justin Leach (Ghost in the Shell 2) and Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist). Soy Rada Serendipity – Netflix Argentinian comedian Agustin Aristaran, popularly known as Soy Rada, is back on stage with his latest special titled Serendipity. The last two days – Neestream The synopsis for the malayalam movie The Last Two Days reads: Two months have passed since the three youngsters went missing. One of which is a nominated candidate in the upcoming elections. Circle Inspector Srikanth Sharma, assisted by Constable Aby Mathew, is in a last ditch effort to solve the mystery. Two last days of suspense and surprise await them.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos