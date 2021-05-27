Gingger Shankar: Exclusive Interview: I Was a Fan of Bollywood Music, Says Pt Ravi Shankar’s Great-great-niece, Gingger Shankar | English cinema news

Most of us tend to believe that when you are the great-great-niece of a legend like Pandit Ravi Shankar and belong to an illustrious family of artists, filmmakers, poets and thinkers, life becomes very simple. But for Indo-American musician Gingger Shankar, it certainly wasn’t.

In an exclusive interview with Bombay Times, she confessed, “I didn’t have much of a childhood.” In addition to being a singer-songwriter, composer, Gingger is also a multi-instrumentalist and is the only woman in the world to play the double violin. She tells us about being a big fan of Bollywood music, being a hybrid musician, her latest pandemic performance and more. Excerpts …

You are the great-great-niece of a music legend. Do you think coming from a world famous family like this really helps propel a career in music, has it helped you?



Coming from the family I come from has certainly been a blessing and a curse, haha. It has been a blessing to grow up around so many artists, filmmakers, poets, thinkers and activists. On the other hand, I didn’t have a lot of childhood. People make a lot of assumptions about me because of my family members, which took a long time to get used to when I was a kid. I think growing up the most important lesson has been to live up to and exceed my own expectations rather than the expectations of what people think I should or shouldn’t be because of who is my family.

The music of the Hindi film industry is now recognized and followed around the world. What is your take on Bollywood music?



I have been a fan of Bollywood music all my life! I used to watch movies with my mom all the time when I was a kid in India and USA. It was always a pleasure to watch those movies and take a break from intermission and make it a whole night. One of my favorites as a kid was Woh Kaun Thi? because of the song Naina Barse, which is still one of my favorite songs. One of these days I would love to work on a Bollywood film. It would be a dream!

You have a base of classical music. What do you really like about Indian music?



I grew up learning and playing my grandfather’s Karnatik violin (V Lakshminarayana) and Hindustani singing from my mother (Viji) and grandmother (Lakshmi Shankar). My first tours as a teenager played Indian classical music. I love it and it’s in my blood. Whenever I get the chance I like to go to classical concerts and most weekends I listen to the records I have put together with my friend and collaborator Pirashanna Thevarajah from all over the world from some of my favorite artists. It definitely influences everything I do and write. I’m a bit of a hybrid, so even melodically, classical music influences still mix with western classical, cinematic, and modern music for me.



You played at the top of the Nobel Prize last month. Playing live after so long, what was it like?



We created my new song Promises Of Our Grandmothers at the Nobel Prize Summit with HM the Dalai Lama, Al Gore, Sir David Attenborough and other amazing minds. It was surreal to happen after such a long time, especially for such a massive event. I thought I would have forgotten how to sing or play, but it was amazing how music brought us all back to life. Parts of me that I felt had disappeared after so much heartache and grief over the past year opened up and it was much more moving than I expected. So much had changed and it reminded us how powerful music really is in bringing those emotions to the surface.

You wrote your last song at the height of the pandemic last year, tell us about it.



The song is part of the idea that we are the wildest dreams of our ancestors. It was about honoring the women of our own families as well as the women across generations who are the backbone of the planet and unsung heroes. I wrote the song with Daniel French (from Las Cafeteras) during the height of the pandemic when I myself had Covid for about three months. It was such a dark time between that and the George Floyd protests going on all over the world. We would have these long late-night talks about how each generation keeps moving forward, no matter what the cost, and how women continue to lead the charge by sacrificing so much in their own lives. We talked about women in our own families and this idea that every generation takes the torch and carries it further, and in doing so, we carry the women who came before us. The song has become a tribute to women on the front lines of environmental movements around the world. The song is sung in English, Spanish, Urdu, Farsi and Mohawk.