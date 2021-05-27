Superman and Lois spoiled the Lex Luthor / Steel reveal months ago





Wol Parks and Jai Jamison reveal how a conversation between the multiverse vigilante from Superman & Lois and Lois Lane hinted at his true DC identity.

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for “Man of Steel,” the latest episode of Superman & Lois. This weekSuperman & Lois blind spectators with surprise that his enemy from the parallel world “Captain Luthor” was in fact another great Superman character: John Henry Irons, that is to say in steel. However, it turns out that the show’s dialogue hinted at this twist a few episodes before. The actor of Irons, Wol Parks andSuperman & LoisWriter Jai Jamison revealed in an interview that part of the cover story John gave to Lois Lane as “Marcus Bridgewater” teased both his true identity and his comedic backstory. This, according to Jamison, was Irons’ claim to be an employee of the Corporation of Luthor. “On his Earth, John Henry worked for Luthor. This is the basis of his scientific knowledge; he was assigned to Luthor Corp. when it all fell apart, then he re-enlisted in the military to fight these people, ”explained Jamison. So it was kind of a reference to the work of Luthor Corp, but not to Luthor. “ Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: The CW Sets Season Finale Dates For Walker, The Flash, Kung Fu & More Parks, who was familiar with Irons’ engineering background, was also concerned that this description would tip viewers too easily. “So I was worried, like in my head I’m like, ‘Oh my God, when I say I’m an engineer and I worked for Lex Corp., now that’s going to be out of the bag! So in my mind, I was trying to play it like a wink, “he said.” Because in my mind I was like, ‘If I’m playing in a fun way, I guess, then maybe the public will look beyond. ‘” “But yes, I agree,” he continued. “That’s a great thing, because he’s John Henry Irons. He wasn’t lying. You know, the idea is that we think he’s creating this character for Lois, but he really isn’t. He’s actually telling her the truth. “ RELATED: Who’s Older, Superman or Lois Lane? (It is complicated) When it was first introduced onSuperman & Loisas an armored warrior with a vendetta against Superman, Irons’ backstory has garnered more attention in later episodes. After fighting the Man of Steel, he attempted to get close to Lois and even lead her to the ex-kryptonite Morgan Edge was secretly harvesting under Smallville. This connection, however, turned out to be more personal, as he was Lois Lane’s husband on a parallel Earth and tragically watched Superman kill her on camera. This prompted Irons to create the armored suit alongside their daughter in using technology from Luthor Corp. for a Luthor. Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Dylan Walsh, Alex Garfin, Jordan Elsass, Emmanuelle Chriqui, India Navarrette and Wol Parks. New episodes air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET / PT on The CW. KEEP READING: Steel: How John Henry Irons Became Metropolis’ Iron Man Source: CBR Flash promotion says ‘goodbye’ as Cisco leaves show

About the Author Ben wasserman

(495 published articles)

Ben Wasserman graduated from NYU’s Masters in Film program at the Tisch School of the Arts. He has previously written for the pop culture websites ComicsVerse and mxdwn Movies – as well as the 2019-2020 mxdwn film editor – and currently writes reviews for the Film-Forward website. Ben enjoys everything film, TV, games, and comics, especially when it comes to Marvel. More from Ben Wasserman







