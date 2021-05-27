Entertainment
Did you know that before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and one of his brothers were the first choice for Baazigar?
Shah Rukh Khan has immortalized himself as the quintessential Bollywood anti-hero with his portrayal of Baazigar, so much so that we can’t even begin to imagine anyone in that role other than King Khan. Not even Salman Khan, who by now would be considered the first choice of the makers of Baazigar. But did you know that aside from Salman, there was someone else who was being hotly sued for the eponymous part, and we are not talking about Anil Kapoor, Armaan Kohli or Akshay Kumar who were also approached for the movie (names few, but at least hardcore Bollywood moviegoers would know like other Baazigar contenders).
No, he’s someone who hadn’t made his debut at the time and was sued for the role even more than Salman Khan. Ginger? Well, we’re going to give you a major clue that he’s one of Bhai’s brothers. Now, if you are familiar with your Bollywood family tree and have a clear picture of the timeline and ages, you may have guessed that it must be Arbaaz Khan because Sohail Khan was too young at the time. to do the role. A very well-placed source attached to Baazigar informs us that both the producers of Venus and the legendary director duo Abbas-Mustan initially wanted to play Salman Khan in the film, but when they approached him, it was the superstar who recommended that they launch the younger brother Arbaaz instead.
Excited by the idea, the creators had several talks with Arbaaz Khan and his relatives, but what ultimately threw up the deal according to the source was the father and iconic screenwriter, Salim Khan’s reluctance, to this for her son to make his Bollywood debut with a big negative role. Well, as fate would have it, Arbaaz Khan made his debut three years after the release of Baazigar, in Daraar, with none other than Abbas-Mustan, and that too in a completely negative role, with no redemptive aspects like it. SRKs in Baazigar.
All said and done, jo hota hai acche ke liye hota hai and we will close this segment of our Throwback on Thursday as we started it: we can’t even imagine anyone other than Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar.
