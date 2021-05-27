Entertainment
The Snyder Cut ‘- The Hollywood Reporter
After having already delivered the cut of its director Justice League, Zack Snyder was ready to come up with a “Snyder Cut” version of another project: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
During a segment on The late showIn the Wednesday evening show, the director says he is ready to take up a “challenge” by directing a special episode.
“As a director, I like challenges. That’s why I’ve spent my entire career tackling major genres. I’m still looking to grow as an artist so when my agent asked me if I wanted to direct an episode of The late show, I immediately said yes, ”Snyder said in a behind-the-scenes parody interview before admitting he was excited because he adored“ Carpool Karaoke ”- a popular segment on James Corden’s The late show.
Colbert also shared his enthusiasm: “We were so excited that Zack signed this project. He has a genius for visual storytelling… He can do anything. And, more importantly, Zack loves our show. He loves what we do. He just had a few minor suggestions.
The late night host was proven wrong when Snyder joked that “everything had to change,” especially with the Colbert set he would improve through the use of CGI. “We imagined a late-night setting, unlike anything anyone had seen before.
Colbert described the new digital environment as something that embodied “freedom”. “This office I’m in here is $ 80 million more than my current office. But it can instantly turn into anything, “he said, only for Snyder to note that it would remain an office and that” the potential to be anything is what great cinema is. “.
Snyder later helped advise Colbert on how to recite his opening statements. “Your family is trapped under a knockdown tank… You crave revenge,” he told Colbert, who then began to greet viewers with a darker, angrier tone.
For Colbert’s monologue, Snyder says he has been hoping to deliver what Zack Snyder fans have been asking for for years … Another slow-motion classic from Zack Snyder. To provide some action, Snyder threw a knife at the late night host, who was filmed in slow motion. “Achievement is about keeping talent out of their comfort zone,” Snyder said, with Colbert adding that a lot of blood had been lost that day.
When considering “Zack Snyder leading,” Colbert says he was “flattered” for Snyder to help him since the director works with prominent men considered “gods among mortals.”
Because Colbert “fills his clothes like lenses fill a sandwich bag,” Snyder explains that he enlisted an “elite Hollywood personal trainer” to help Colbert with his fitness program, but it worked out. is ended with “incredible” results such as loss of muscle mass.
Snyder also helped direct The late showfrom the group, where he referred to the zombie makeup he used for his upcoming Netflix movie Army of the dead. Then, for the interview segments, he imagined them all as having a “subtle reference” to the alternate future that he created at the end of the interview. Justice League by Zack Snyder who introduced Jared Leto’s Joker.
“The entire episode lasts 16 hours and 47 minutes and that’s just the beginning of the long Last show Snyder verse… Suck it on Warner Brothers, ”Colbert said. Although Snyder noted that these were Colbert’s words, “not his,” he couldn’t help but enjoy himself. “But yeah, Shit Warner Brothers,” he said.
The segment ended with a message that teased “The Late Show: Snyder Cut” would be directed to Paramount +: “A Mountain of Sucking Warner Brothers,” the narrator might be heard.
Watch the comedic segment below.
thank’s for @ZackSnyder for taking the time to direct an episode! We present to you The Late Show: The Snyder Cut. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/8WDezblnwn
– A late show (@colbertlateshow) May 27, 2021
