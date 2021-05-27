Entertainment
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reveal crush on ‘friends’
Will you allow me to ask what I would consider a cheeky question? Host James Corden told the cast of Friends during the highly anticipated sitcom reunion special, which airs Thursday on HBO Max. It is impossible not to realize and see that you are all young, sexy, beautiful and successful actors. It is inconceivable to me that there have not been, perhaps, off-screen novels.
As the six friends look around, Jennifer Aniston (who played Rachel Green) has wide eyes as David Schwimmer (who has played his love again and again, Ross Geller) stares at her before breaking his silence.
The first season I had a crush on Jen, Schwimmer reveals with Aniston adding that the feelings were mutual.
At one point, we both crashed, but it was like two ships were passing because one of us was still a couple, Schwimmer continues. And we never crossed that border. We respected that.
When we had rehearsal breaks, there were times we cuddled on the couch, he adds. We would fall asleep with a spoon and we would fall asleep on the couch and I kept thinking, how did everyone not know that we were crashing into each other?
Matthew LeBlanc, who played Joey on the show, says: We knew. We knew for sure.
For the series that came in We were on a break! in the cultural lexicon, this may be the biggest news from the long-delayed reunion, which was filmed for two days in April after being postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kevin Bright, executive producer of Friends, told The Times that rumors and suspicions were circulating about Schwimmer and Anistons’ mutual attraction, but ultimately everyone was living vicariously through their characters. But not everyone knew: Friends co-creator David Crane said he didn’t know about crush at the time, though he admitted it was fun to learn his existence.
Cox said it was probably for the best that Schwimmer and Aniston’s relationship didn’t come to fruition, in case the couple split up during filming. Although Aniston dared to say that Rachel and Ross, who reunited in the series finale after getting off the plane to Paris, are likely now married with children.
The Schwimmer and Anistons crush question was pre-planned by Ben Winston, the director of the Reunion of Friends, who got to know the cast on Zoom before recording the special. Schwimmer told Winston that there was something he and Aniston had never talked about before, but he wasn’t sure if he wanted to talk about it. And neither did she, after asking Aniston about it.
Winston then posed the question about the beautiful successful casting to Corden who asked it without knowing how to wait for the answer in the hope of eliciting a reaction.
You can see that David and Jen are kind of like, are we going to answer that? Oh, what the hell, let’s do it, Winston told The Times. And so I was really happy. It makes you look at this whole arc [between their characters] through a really different lens.
The Reunion features a scene from Season 2, a turning point for Rachel and Ross’s relationship, where they share their first kiss in a cafe. But it was also an important moment for the actors.
Honestly, I remember once saying to David, it’s going to be really disappointing if the first time you and I kiss is going to be on national television. Sure enough, the first time we kissed was at this cafe, Aniston said. We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.
Editor-in-chief Yvonne Villarreal contributed to this report.
picture credit
