Miguel Collaborates With Modern Fidelity For Innovative New Speaker – The Hollywood Reporter





A few years ago Daniel Leeds was looking for prominent musicians to collaborate with him on a new speaker. Born into a family of audio and music lovers, he, his brother and his father were looking to find ideal compliments for their own wireless device but they had no outside voice. But Daniel had a few ideas, the main one: R&B singer Miguel. After contacting Miguel, the singer was quickly on board. The resulting product, the MODFI-7 – released by the now fully trained Modern loyalty – aims to take old-fashioned high fidelity sound and make it wireless. Gary Leeds, co-founder and CEO, has 40 years of audio experience, and music was still playing at home when his children were young. Given his connections and his passion for great sound, the best systems were always available. However, there was just one problem: the wires were everywhere. So an idea was born. Four years ago, Leeds, alongside their sons Benjamin and Daniel, began tinkering with a new type of home speaker that could bring together the quality Gary had experienced in his working life, while avoiding the tangled mess of wires. which dominated their house. The three members of the Leeds family had different talents to contribute. Gary knew about analog audio inside and out; Daniel had a background in strategic marketing and design and Benjamin’s coding skills completed a trio that could design an innovative and attractive new model. “We wanted to bring that great sound that Gary has made all his life to more people and make it a lot more affordable,” says Benjamin. Hollywood journalist. And once they had a clear vision, Miguel, along with some of their other favorite artists, stepped into the fold. For Miguel, the immediate appeal was in the sound quality of the product. Backed by a judicious combination of materials and technology, the speaker reproduces – or even improves – the studio quality it enjoys every time it records something. “Sound in general is an integral part of my daily life, and I really wanted to work with a company that makes stylish products without compromising unparalleled sound quality,” said Miguel. Modern Fidelity has worked meticulously to create this sound. Using a durable model to minimize plastic, they tapped into materials such as wood, aluminum and steel to house a coaxial compression motor, imported from a European manufacturer. “As I increasingly consider sustainability in my choices, this company really spoke to me. They have designed an amazing product that I know people will appreciate, ”Miguel said. The result is a speaker that can light up a room with deep bass and a wide range of sounds. With wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, it meets all the modern demands of a machine while having an elegant and retro look. The MODFi-7 is currently available in three colors and costs $ 995. And with more models planned for the future, the Leeds family, Miguel and the rest of Modern Fidelity believe the speaker will be the start of something special. “What we really wanted to do was create a modern tech home speaker that has the sound, richness and vibrancy of this high fidelity experience for a new generation,” said Gary Leeds.







