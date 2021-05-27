Priyanka Chopra Misses Husband Nick Jonas, Shares Photo of Her Lipstick Mark On Her Head | Entertainment News

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of her singer husband Nick Jonas with his lipstick mark on the side of his head. Taking to Instagram, she captioned it, “My lipstick on its fade … I miss you already.” In the photo, Nick is seen staring away from the camera with the lipstick mark visible just above his right ear.

Reacting to the post, Nick’s Kingdom co-star Jonathan Tucker commented, “I’ll hold it while you’re gone.” Fans also poured out their love by going to the comments section. One wrote: “When you post a copyright mark” while another said: “Love is best described by you two”. A third wrote: “Awwww my heart it’s so cute !!!” A fourth said: “My faves, you’ll be back together sooner than you think”, another wrote: “The kind of love story I’m trying to fall into”.

Nick is in Los Angeles filming the sung reality TV show The Voice. The post comes days after his appreciation rating for him on Instagram, following the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles. She had shared a photo and wrote: “Message of appreciation from husband. Even a cracked rib can’t stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed today! I love you so much! ”Nick replied to Priyanka’s message with:“ I love you ”. While he was the host of the show, she was one of the presenters.

Nick recently spoke to E News about his bicycle accident and said he “took a spill on a bike” and suffered a “cracked rib” and “a few other bumps and bruises.”

Also read: Viaan, son of Shilpa Shetty, imagines him as Hela from Thor Ragnarok, copies his dance steps in new video

Priyanka is currently working on the Citadel spy series which also stars Richard Madden. The project is supported by Amazon and produced by the renowned Russo Brothers of Avengers.

She finished filming Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and star. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the works.