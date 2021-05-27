Ek Mini Katha review: new Amazon Prime movie starring Santosh Shobhan misses the mark





Movie name: Ek Mini Katha Director: Karthik Rapolu

When films are shot on taboo subjects, filmmakers usually take the comedic route because they find it easier to convince audiences that way, without making them feel uncomfortable. Ek Mini Katha is one of those movies that revolves around a man and his misconception about the size of his penis, something that is never openly discussed in the movie itself, until the very end. . Sitting in a psychiatrist’s office, Santosh (Santosh Shobhan) tells his story in a flashback – his childhood days when he was bullied, the doubts that plagued him, the misunderstandings between him and his father and being dumped. by his first girlfriend. All of this leads him to believe that it is the size of his penis that is the issue and he begins to find ways to make it bigger. From drugs to pumps, he tries everything. Since most filmmakers feel comedy is incomplete without chaos, enter Santosh’s best friend Darshan (Sudarshan). He tells her about penis enlargement surgery (PES) and somehow they end up in a bigger mess – unintentional pun. Ultimately, there is only one solution to all of life’s problems in our society – marriage – and as a result, Santosh’s love affair with Amruta (Kavya Thapar) begins. The two main actors, Santosh Shobhan and Kavya Thapar, do their best, but the script doesn’t give them much leeway. Although Santosh is able to defend himself in comic book scenes, he is unable to elicit the correct expressions during emotional scenes. Kavya, on the other hand, doesn’t have a lot of screen time to show off his versatility as an actor. Shraddha Das as Seer is a revelation. The actress plays a stubborn woman dedicated to her work. Ram Mohan (Brahmaji) gives a decent performance as Santosh’s troubled father. But overall, the film fails to impress as it gets tangled up in romantic comedy clichés and never really gets to the heart of the matter. The songs of the film, with music by Pravin Lakkaraju, interrupt the course of the story with the exception of Ee Maya Lo. The melodious track beautifully captures the soul of Hyderabad with high rise buildings and the metro. The execution time is too long and chaotic to follow, and Melapaka Gandhi’s writing takes place for many key sequences. However, there are moments that bring a smile – the old grandfather who is enchanted by the legs of Pooja Hegdes, Giris (Sapthagiri) determined planning for his friends the first night and the suicidal cousin always ready to jump the gun. Overall, the film had a strong storyline and potential, but the shortcomings in the writing in terms of portraying Santosh’s fear and ordeal of living with the misconception that size is everything gets lost during that the director explores several sub-plots. 1.5 out of 5 stars for Ek Mini Katha. SEE ALSO | Kajal Aggarwal’s date night with husband Gautam Kitchlu involves dancing on the terrace SEE ALSO | Sarkaru Vaari Paata for the first time on May 31? Mahesh Babu’s team refutes rumors

