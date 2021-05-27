Entertainment
Bollywood Actresses Fitness: These 7 actresses are over 40, but the physical shape is such that even today they look young
Karisma kapoor
Karishma kapoor She has managed to maintain her figure since the 90s. Karishma Kapoor, mother of two, loves to do yoga. She shares a balanced and healthy diet, sharing every mile on Instagram with 5.7 million followers.
Karishma Kapoor, 46, told The Times of India: “I eat small meat 6-7 times a day. It is very important to do this to keep the body in shape. But keep in mind that there should be a gap of at least two to three hours between each mile. It is a very good way to maintain the figure after 40 ‘.
Karishma Kapoor does aerial yoga
Shilpa shetty
Often in the media Shilpa Shetty silhouette greeted Is done. Not only did he create this figure, but he also did yoga, asanas, and exercise regularly. He learned yoga after an accident with cervical spondylitis. Now, the actress has mastered ashtanga and pattern rugs over the years.
With 18 million Instagram followers, the actress continues to update new types of exercise and healthy eating tips. Let us know that Shilpa Shetty never follows a solid diet but also grows vegetables at home. Last year, now 45-year-old Shilpa Shetty launched her own fitness app.
Sushmita Sen
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is back in her role after the slippery disc problem ten years ago. He started working on his fitness again. Ariel Silk starts yoga from strength training in her home gym. They say she definitely does a two-hour workout four days a week. Spends a lot of time researching new technology. His personal trainer Nupur Shikhar said he recently shared his 45-year-old diet on Instagram. In which microbes, proteins, fats and carbohydrates are found in good quantity.
Bipasha Basu
Starting out in a model room, Bipasha Basu made a lot of headlines in Bollywood with her toned figure. According to ‘Bollywood Hungama’, after a while, Basu plans to write three movies, millions of tube videos and a fitness book.
Almost no one knows that 42-year-old Bipasha Strict is in a workout. According to the Economic Times, cardio, cycling, cross-training six days a week. This actress always advises her fans on Instagram to remember to be hungry for a good, toned figure.
Bhagyashree
Movie ‘Maine pyaar kiya’ Actress Bhagyashree One of the fittest celebrities. She is 52 years old, but seeing her, it’s hard to guess her exact age. Bhagyashree believes in innovative workouts. She does easy workouts at home without any gym equipment. Not only that, she also posts healthy recipe videos with her son Abhimanyu. Shoulder strength and bench press are some of her favorite exercises.
Mandira Bedi
Mandira Bedi, 48, was obsessed with fitness when she appeared on the Khatron Ke Khiladi reality show in 2008. Mandira Bedi works out 5 days a week and tries cardio every day. In addition to going to the gym, she will also swim and run. Mandira Bedi does not allow her exercise routine to be disrupted even while traveling.
She wears with her running shoes, resistance bands and skipping rope. If they talk about their diet, they like to eat more at home. Eat a banana before a workout. Bread, lentils and vegetables for lunch. The dinner is very light. In this she eats salad or whatever is made at home. Bread does not eat at night.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora, who became an actress, model and then a producer, is beautiful even after 40 years. Arora, passionate about fitness from the bottom of her heart, sees exercise combining body and soul. From morning sun greetings to intermittent fasting, Malaika, 47, stays in her routine and prefers to avoid poor nutrition.
According to her, she is very careful about what and when she eats. She also shares her fitness tips with her fans all the time. A few days ago, she posted on Anulom-Antonym’s Instagram video to improve mothers’ posture and lame abilities.
