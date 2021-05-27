Lisa Kudrow’s “Smelly Cat” duo with Lady Gaga at Reunion of Friends remix iconic song





Almost 25 years ago, Smelly Cat was born. Originally introduced in Friends Season 2 as one of the less popular songs by Phoebes (Lisa Kudrow), it quickly became the most iconic song in the series, just behind Ill Be There For You. Naturally, he made a comeback in HBO Maxs. Friends: Reunion, which reunited stars Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer on the original 24 stage. Lisa Kudrows’ Smelly Cat duet with Lady Gaga was a true tribute to how the song came to be. steeped in pop culture. . Don’t get too excited, I haven’t done this in a long time, Kudrow said as he settled into The Central Perk couch. I should be Phoebe for that, she told herself, then immediately switches to her character. When Kudrow sings you might not be a bed of roses / and you are not a friend of the nosedive, the cafe door suddenly opens and Lady Gaga walks in, dressed, of course, in shiny and garish 90s fashion. It’s so weird because I was walking down the street and I happened to be told by Lady Gaga, pointing to her guitar. Need help? she asks. Do you mind if I take Smelly Cat for a ride? Lady Gaga ends up listening to the song, much to Kudrows’ delight. It’s not bad, Kudrow said, laughing. Their duet turns into a song ballad, and to top it off, a group of gospel singers burst in to provide support. Kudrow thanks everyone at the end and then mumbles humorously, I still think it’s best when it’s just me. It is, Lady Gaga replies, laughing. But can I just say something? She thanks Kudrow for being the different person on the show, the one who was ready to be herself. Kudrow then returns the favor, adding that Lady Gaga won after Phoebe with her own eclectic performances. As director and producer Ben Winston Told Variety, he and Kudrow wanted Lady Gaga to appear in the special. We went through a few names and we both agreed that Gaga, if we could have her, would be the ultimate because she pairs up and feels close to Phoebe in so many ways, as Gaga says in the post. series, said Winston. It was a very beautiful moment. And Lady Gaga jumped at the chance to do so. Despite being a short song, Smelly Cat has long lived in the public imagination. The lyrics were written by season 2 writer Betsy Borns, who wrote The One With The Baby On The Bus, the episode where the song first appears. (In an interview with Larry King, Kudrow said she found the tune.) To jog your memory, in the episode, The Central Perk owner Terry tells Phoebe that she has been replaced by a professional musician, leaving her with nowhere to play. After singing hateful songs outside of the cafe, Phoebe finally agrees to teach Smelly Cat to her replacement, Stephanie. Borns drew on his own life to create this episode. Borns told Refinery29 that his sister’s name was Stephanie, and that she really had smelly and smelly dog named Gouda. He smelled of bad cheese, she explained. While she originally wrote the song to feature a dog, she ended up changing the lyrics later because he was determined the cat was funnier! And that’s how Smelly Cat was born.

