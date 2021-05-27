Salman Khan files libel action against critic Kamaal Rashid Khan for poor review – Celebrity

Kamaal Rashid Khan, or KRK, Indian film critic with over 750,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, was sued by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for libel. The lawsuit follows KRK’s review of Khan’s new film, Radhe: your most wanted bhai, in which he strongly criticized what he considered a one-star film, and terrible acting work on the part of the Bajrangi bhaijaan Star.

We first learned of the trial when KRK tweeted about it, where he actually thanked Khan for his trial. He believed the action reflected Khan’s disappointment and dismay at the film’s box office performance. In fact, he called it proof of it. He further explained how he was only doing his job, revising his film for his viewers, and Khan should do his own which is to make better films.

KRK was not only on the defensive about his review, he was also clearly disappointed with the costume. In a later tweet he said: “I have said so many times that I never criticize a film from a producer, from an actor if he asks me not to see it again.” To think that since Khan is so affected by his critics, he will no longer revise his films.

KRK’s “last video” is also dedicated to the trial. He stood in front of his camera and expressed his heart about it. It is clear that he feels that this situation was unfair because he was only doing his job.

“He [Salman Khan] think his movie was a success, but because of my bad review it became a super flop duper, ”he said mockingly.

He strongly criticized Khan’s attitude, asking if he expects critics to just say nice things about him. “You gave Disha Patni a role in the movie, you gave her money, of course she called you bholu cute boy, “he said, pointing out the age gap between the two, which he was also very critical of in his review.” Should we also call you a bholu cute boy at 60? Are you not ashamed to call yourself that at this age? He asked.

“I don’t have a problem with you or your films, I have a problem with your pride,” KRK said. He said Khan should do his job, as expected of him, and let critics do theirs, as expected. However, he shouldn’t be trying to make a joke of it.

“I’m not like other critics, this will tell you unworthy good things for an interview. I won’t do that,” KRK said.

KRK’s opinion on time left most of the compliments until last and was completely critical of the various aspects of the film that he found below average. About the plot, he said he was hysterical how three boys first came to Mumbai and killed people while the police were sleeping. He also thought it was hilarious how these “new boys” from Mumbai knew the city too well, as if they had lived there their whole lives.

Khan walks into the first scene and kills hundreds of people within minutes, and his stunt is too young, KRK criticized. The double’s nimble movements are overkill for an old Khan and don’t sit well at all, he said, making it too easy for the viewer to tell them apart.

Patni is a young model in the film, and when Khan meets her, he tells her that he is also an aspiring model, indicating that her age is between 20 and 22, which KRK found ridiculous. “She starts to call it abholu cute boy, and then for the rest of the movie she just does that, ”KRK commented. He found it problematic that Khan would choose such a young actor to star alongside him. He also called the VFX job in the film laughable. He also thought Jackie Shroff was a failure in the film.

“This movie is like the coronavirus. The virus harms your lungs and this movie harms your brain.”

By giving the film a one-star review, he had a lot more to say, including good things. He thought Patni had done a good job with his role, understanding the limitations that probably stemmed from it. Randeep Hooda, he thought, played a villain very well, but regretted the actor’s desire to be a hero. KRK said it would be much better for his career to switch to negative roles because he’s so good at playing them but doesn’t see it happening.

And to sum it up for an average viewer, he said with humor: “If nothing else, at least the songs are good”, as is the case with most of the Masala Bollywood productions.

Should it even be legal for movie stars to sue critics for their reviews?