Entertainment
Salman Khan files libel action against critic Kamaal Rashid Khan for poor review – Celebrity
Kamaal Rashid Khan, or KRK, Indian film critic with over 750,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, was sued by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for libel. The lawsuit follows KRK’s review of Khan’s new film, Radhe: your most wanted bhai, in which he strongly criticized what he considered a one-star film, and terrible acting work on the part of the Bajrangi bhaijaan Star.
We first learned of the trial when KRK tweeted about it, where he actually thanked Khan for his trial. He believed the action reflected Khan’s disappointment and dismay at the film’s box office performance. In fact, he called it proof of it. He further explained how he was only doing his job, revising his film for his viewers, and Khan should do his own which is to make better films.
KRK was not only on the defensive about his review, he was also clearly disappointed with the costume. In a later tweet he said: “I have said so many times that I never criticize a film from a producer, from an actor if he asks me not to see it again.” To think that since Khan is so affected by his critics, he will no longer revise his films.
KRK’s “last video” is also dedicated to the trial. He stood in front of his camera and expressed his heart about it. It is clear that he feels that this situation was unfair because he was only doing his job.
“He [Salman Khan] think his movie was a success, but because of my bad review it became a super flop duper, ”he said mockingly.
He strongly criticized Khan’s attitude, asking if he expects critics to just say nice things about him. “You gave Disha Patni a role in the movie, you gave her money, of course she called you bholu cute boy, “he said, pointing out the age gap between the two, which he was also very critical of in his review.” Should we also call you a bholu cute boy at 60? Are you not ashamed to call yourself that at this age? He asked.
“I don’t have a problem with you or your films, I have a problem with your pride,” KRK said. He said Khan should do his job, as expected of him, and let critics do theirs, as expected. However, he shouldn’t be trying to make a joke of it.
“I’m not like other critics, this will tell you unworthy good things for an interview. I won’t do that,” KRK said.
KRK’s opinion on time left most of the compliments until last and was completely critical of the various aspects of the film that he found below average. About the plot, he said he was hysterical how three boys first came to Mumbai and killed people while the police were sleeping. He also thought it was hilarious how these “new boys” from Mumbai knew the city too well, as if they had lived there their whole lives.
Khan walks into the first scene and kills hundreds of people within minutes, and his stunt is too young, KRK criticized. The double’s nimble movements are overkill for an old Khan and don’t sit well at all, he said, making it too easy for the viewer to tell them apart.
Patni is a young model in the film, and when Khan meets her, he tells her that he is also an aspiring model, indicating that her age is between 20 and 22, which KRK found ridiculous. “She starts to call it abholu cute boy, and then for the rest of the movie she just does that, ”KRK commented. He found it problematic that Khan would choose such a young actor to star alongside him. He also called the VFX job in the film laughable. He also thought Jackie Shroff was a failure in the film.
“This movie is like the coronavirus. The virus harms your lungs and this movie harms your brain.”
By giving the film a one-star review, he had a lot more to say, including good things. He thought Patni had done a good job with his role, understanding the limitations that probably stemmed from it. Randeep Hooda, he thought, played a villain very well, but regretted the actor’s desire to be a hero. KRK said it would be much better for his career to switch to negative roles because he’s so good at playing them but doesn’t see it happening.
And to sum it up for an average viewer, he said with humor: “If nothing else, at least the songs are good”, as is the case with most of the Masala Bollywood productions.
Should it even be legal for movie stars to sue critics for their reviews?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]