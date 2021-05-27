Living national treasure kabuki actor Kataoka Hidetaro dies at 79





Kataoka Hidetaro, a Kabuki actor and national treasure living in Japan, died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Shochiku Co., a producer of Kabuki shows, said on Thursday. He was 79 years old. Hidetaro, who died at his home in Suita, Osaka prefecture on Sunday, is the second son of famous kabuki actor Kataoka Nizaemon XIII. He grew up in one of the most prestigious Kabuki Matsushimaya families with his brothers Gato and Nizaemon XV, the latter also being a living national treasure. The file photo shows kabuki actor Kataoka Hidetaro at a hotel in Osaka in July 2019 (Kyodo) Popular Kabuki actor Kataoka Ainosuke is her adopted son. Hidetaro made his stage debut in 1946 and went on to make a name for himself as the superb onnagata, a male actor who specialized in female roles, as he excelled at playing a wide variety of women, including prostitutes and women in the home, and from young to old. He was known as a champion of the Kamigata style of play hailing from the Kyoto and Osaka area, and passed on a distinctive tradition of Kabuki in Tokyo to young actors. At the Shochiku Kamigata Kabuki School opened in 1997, Hidetaro taught kabuki to young people from ordinary families in the Kansai region in western Japan. He also taught the fundamentals of onnagata theater at a children’s school at the Kabukiza theater in Tokyo. Her last performance was at Kyoto’s Minamiza Theater in December as Lady Fuji in “Kumagai Jinya”. Hidetaro was designated a Living National Treasure in 2019 and received the Order of the Rising Sun, Golden Rays with Rosette in 2021.







