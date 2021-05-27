Entertainment
Bollywood: Alia Bhatt launches the Covid vaccine – News
Science is the best ally in the fight against Covid-19, says Alia Bhatt, the main Bollywood actress, in a tweet highlighting a new series that aims to break myths about vaccines and will encourage people to get vaccinated .
“Knowledge sharing is our best ally in this fight against Covid-19,” Alia tweeted. “Together, @audiomaticIN and @EternalSunProd bring you a 5-part series that can help us better understand Covid-19 vaccines.”
According to the actor, science has given us vaccines, which gives us hope. “Thanks to vaccines, we now have a way to end this pandemic and rebuild our lives,” she says in the video. “But even though the vaccine is there and waiting, some of us are still hesitant. Much of this hesitation has to do with the misinformation, myths and rumors that are being traded on social media and other messaging platforms. “
Getting the Covid-19 vaccine is a personal choice for her, which is why she has partnered with Audiomatic so that together they can learn more about the vaccine from reliable sources and make the most informed decision for themselves. get vaccinated. “Throughout this five-part series, we’ll be speaking with renowned doctors and global health activists who will share vaccine data and facts,” she said. “The first episode will be released tomorrow (Thursday) and will be available in podcast and video format. Hope this series helps you address some of your vaccine concerns and hope you can share this with your family and friends as well. Remember we can fight this together. Stay safe, stay healthy, wear a mask, and I’ll see you tomorrow. “
picture credit
