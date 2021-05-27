Actor Talu Wang spotted the singer kissing Joey Chua on the street





Taiwanese actor Talu Wang sparked rumors he was dating Malaysian singer-actress Joey Chua after being filmed smooching and paddling in the streets. Wang, 29, was seen pulling down Chua’s face mask before kissing him passionately. They seemed drunk, having had a few drinks in the park after dinner, and behaved intimately. When it started to rain, he gallantly took off his jacket to protect her. Chua, 27, subsequently became so drunk that he had to carry her to his car and return her to his hotel. The two had recently appeared on A Journey For Love, a Chinese reality TV show for divorced celebrities to find love again. Wang, who rose to fame in the Taiwanese film Our Times in 2015, was one of the hosts on the dating program and they appeared to have a sibling relationship. Chua, who divorced her Malaysian husband Ivan Soh in 2019 after three years of marriage, didn’t reunite with anyone when the 12-episode show ended in April. In a note that Wang wrote to him at the end of the series, he called her “my only little sister” and said that she was truly “talented and special”. “If you can’t find anyone for a while, the big brother can support you,” he added, referring to himself. After the rumors that they were dating on Wednesday, May 26, they started following the trends on Weibo with over six million mentions. One of Chua’s suitors on the show, Chen Yue, has also started appearing in the social media platform’s top searches. It had been her last date but was rejected by her as she said she wanted to focus on her career. He received a lot of sympathy from Internet users with the hashtag “Feel bad for Chen Yue”.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos