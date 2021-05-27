Real Milli Vanilli frontman John Davis dies at 66





John Davis, one of the real voices behind the infamous Milli Vanilli music group, has died from coronavirus. He was 66 years old. “My father died tonight from the coronavirus,” Davis’s daughter Jasmin posted on Facebook on May 24. “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and his smile, his cheerful spirit, his love and most of all through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the final applause. He will be sorely missed. “ The Franco-German duo Milli Vanilli, with Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, was created by music producer Frank Farian. Their first album, titled “All Or Nothing” was released in Europe in 1988 and was repackaged as “Girl You Know It’s True” in 1989 in the United States. The synth dance pop album was a smash hit, selling 11 million copies. Popular titles include “Girl You Know It’s True”, “Blame It On The Rain” and “Babe Don’t Forget My Number”. The album won a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1990. Milli Vanilli’s dream quickly soured when it emerged that Pilatus and Morvan hadn’t actually performed the songs on the album, and the real singers were, in fact, Davis and others, who were credited with as choristers. The ensuing scandal led Milli Vanilli to fire the Grammy. “The Moment of Truth” was supposed to be Milli Vanilli’s second album, but scandal led Farian to repackage the band as The Real Milli Vanilli, with Davis, fellow Milli Vanilli original vocalist Brad Howell and the members. of the band on the cover. The album was released in Brazil, Europe, Asia and New Zealand and reached the top 20 in Germany in 1991. One of the album’s singles, “Keep on Running”, climbed to 4th position in the German charts. “Brother RIP @johndavisrmv I can’t believe it, thank you for all the love you have poured out over the years, from the edge of the stage. You and I had a great run, it was fun celebrating life with the help of music. Peace one love

"It's a sad day… .. RIP John. We wouldn't be who we are without you, "Milli Vanilli's Twitter account tweeted. Davis, originally from South Carolina, moved to Germany. He remained in Germany after the scandal and later starred with Morvan in the role of Face Meets Voice. Pilatus died in 1998, at the age of 33. On the photo Fabrice Morvan (L) and John Davis (R).







