A dirty farce with a warm heart, teen comedy ‘Plan B’ subverts expectations

Sunny has always strived to be the good girl. The only daughter of a seemingly ubiquitous South Asian single mother, she comes home for questions like, I’m told you got a 96 on your exam. What happened? She’s an outsider to her high school in South Dakota, not only because of her heritage, but also because of her obnoxious fashion, ridiculed by her peers for dressing like an American Girl doll. Played successfully by newcomer Kuhoo Verma, Sunnys, the wide-eyed, well-meaning protagonist of director Natalie Morales, howling with laughter Plan B, a welcome and quietly radical review of the teen sex comedy that begins airing on Hulu this weekend. It’s a dirty prank with a surprisingly warm heart and two adorable characters at its core. You’ll fall in love with Sunny as soon as you see the awareness with which she hijacks her plush yellow elephant to face the wall before you start masturbating with her anatomy textbook.

Her only friend is Lupe, who, with her punk-rock fashion and streaky hair, gets angry at her devoutly religious house, waiting to get out of her house before fixing her clip-on nose ring. It’s a star-making performance by former Disney Channel kid Victoria Moroles, who gets shot by her former employer when she describes what was once Netflix and relaxes like Disney Plus and pushed. Lupes the agent of chaos here, inviting her whole class to a party when Sunnys’ mom is away from work. The idea is to get her best friend drunk enough to finally get her crush on, a moppet-haired teenager (Michael Provost) so sensitive that he plays hockey in a cardigan. Alas, things fall apart quite spectacularly and Sunny ends up giving up her virginity to the most boring evangelical Christian schools, which after some initial confusion over what goes where, ends up quickly and comes home to pray.

From left to right, Victoria Moroles as Lupe and Kuhoo Verma as Sunny in “Plan B.” (Courtesy Brett Roedel / Hulu)

It’s one of the most de-bloomed deflowers since Fast Times at Ridgemont High, with a crass gag later revealing there was a slip that went undetected during their 90 seconds of marital bliss. No worries, that’s why the Plan B pill was invented. Unfortunately, South Dakota has a conscience clause allowing pharmacists to refuse to sell legal birth control products to minors if it violates their beliefs. Super Troopers star Jay Chandrasekhar explains everything behind the counter with perfectly sufficient piety, sending Sunny and Lupe on a 70 mile road trip to Rapid City so they can get the pill from the nearest Planned Parenthood clinic. . Complications ensue.

Tartly scripted by Prathiksha Srinivasan and Joshua Levy, Plan B is sort of Never Rarely Sometimes Always by Porkys and American Pie, but with an inclusiveness rarely seen in teen sex comedies. (The presence of Harold & Kumar producers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg looms large in the proceedings.) The film constantly tries to upend our expectations of the genre, ostensibly reframing mandatory tropes like Kegger’s raging locker room scene. and ladies to a subversive effect. There is something liberating about letting good girls talk dirty about their desires for change, and one particular joke of the period almost knocked me off my chair. It’s no coincidence that the only nudity we see is a full-frontal male, and in a devious retort to decades of movies eyeing changing girls, all that’s revealed here is a loving look at Lupes’ unshaven armpits.

Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles (center) in “Plan B.” (Courtesy Brett Roedel / Hulu)

Considering the subject matter, there are plenty of ways this movie could have gone wrong. In fact, they’ve done, in recent years, the original HBO Max Unpregnant, a horrific road trip comedy about two teenage girls crossing borders for an abortion that didn’t take any of the underlying topics seriously. (This character could have traveled for a college interview and the script barely needed a rewrite.) Plan B works as well as it does because it keeps the outrage simmering throughout. The ubiquitous and often thoughtless clashes over Sunny and Lupes’ autonomy as young women are only compounded by their minority status, which the film never addresses but instead incorporates into comedy with a richly experienced cultural specificity. . (There is a big gag in which Sunny and other characters live in fear of the Indian Mafia, because in such a white part of the country all South Asians are required to know each other in some way. another.)

Director Morales isn’t quite able to pull off some of the larger slapstick sequences. Plan B is best when the characters are riffing and shouting, or during smaller scale passages like the sublime sight gag of two Gen Z kids out of cell phone reach, trying to read a map. (You know Westeros like the back of your hand, an exasperated Lupe snaps.) But above all, you really come to care about these two girls and wish they would grow up in a culture where it was easier for them to have sex. errors. There’s no sane reason that a smarmy pharmacist should have such an influence on Sunnys’ future, but a glance at the latest headlines suggests things could get a lot tougher for these young women very soon.

“Plan B“starts streaming on Hulu this Friday, May 28.