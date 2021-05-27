Monroe Street Midway brings outdoor roller skating and sports to downtown





The Monroe Street Midway, a new attraction featuring an outdoor skating rink, athletic fields, art, music and food trucks, opens Friday in downtown Detroit. Developed by Bedrock Detroit on the site of the old Monroe Drive-In, the Midway will be open daily in the fall along Monroe Street, just east of Campus Martius and north of Cadillac Square. The Southwestern Detroit RollerCade, the oldest black-owned rink in the country, has teamed up with Bedrock to bring fun beyond its walls for Rollout Detroit, the city’s only outdoor rink. It officially opens at 7 p.m. Friday with DJ BJ spinning for skateboarders, with DJ MoBeatz doing the honors the following night. A schedule indicates the daily free skating time slots, family skating sessions (3 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday) and adult skating sessions for those 21 and over (8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday to Saturday ). Skating sessions can be booked in advance, and walk-in tours are also welcome. Each skating session costs $ 10 and skates can be rented for $ 3 a pair. The Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone’s four half-courts and one secondary sports field will be available daily from noon to 9 p.m. There is no entrance fee for visitors who wish to play basketball, tennis, lacrosse, handball or even futsal, a scaled-down version of football played on hard ground. After:Detroit awarded $ 30 million grant to HUD to improve Corktown housing and neighborhood After:Tiki bar-themed pedal pub on the streets of downtown Detroit The sports space will feature murals by great artist Phil Simpson and a new art creation by Sheefy McFly, who is painting a mural at the rink. Contemporary artist Olivia Guterson and poet Jessica Care Moore are also collaborating on a mural. Daily food trucks will serve up treats from across the region, and concession stands will sell pre-packaged meals, snacks, soft drinks and water. Visitors can get four hours of free parking by stopping at the skate rental stand for parking validation. Monroe Street Midway is open from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and from noon to 11 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. To participate in roller skating or the sports zone, participants must sign a waiver, which can be completed in person or in advance online at deckedoutdetroit.com/midway. Rules and safety instructions are also available there.

