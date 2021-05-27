Samantha Akkineni’s family are worried about the reaction to The Family Man 2 trailer. Her protective stepfather of superstar Telugu Nagarjuna Akkineni has been asked not to comment on the growing protests.

But Nagarjuna is clearly very annoyed by the premature protests. According to a source close to the family, Nagarjuna is no stranger to protests and attacks. But he will not tolerate his children being attacked. And Sam, as he affectionately calls her, is like a family girl. Nagarjuna is very upset to see one of his children in a vulnerable situation.

The Savage Troll targets Samantha Akkineni for allegedly hurting Tamil feelings by playing what some saw as a terrorist with ties to Pakistan. The hubbub is a matter of concern for Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya.

The family are hoping to see all controversies die out once the series airs. In the meantime, Samantha Akkineni has reportedly been instructed by the producers of the Amazon show not to comment on the matter at all.

